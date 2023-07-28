Farmers seek exemption from shallow cultivation requirement

Tillage farmers are seeking an exemption to be granted from the shallow stubble cultivation requirement.

Under nitrates rules, the shallow cultivation measure was introduced to establish green cover post-harvest to absorb nitrogen post-harvest that would otherwise be lost from the soil to the environment.

The shallow cultivation or the sowing of a crop must be undertaken within 10 days of the chopping or baling of straw post-harvest.

If it is required it must take place within 14 days of harvesting.

A minimum of 20% and a maximum of 25% of cereal land on each holding must not be subject to shallow cultivation.

Shallow cultivation or sowing of a crop post-harvest is required in counties Carlow, Cork, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford, and Wicklow

Irish Farmers' Association grain chairman Kieran McEvoy has said that relentless and persistent rainfall is causing significant delays in the harvesting of tillage crops.

He has called on Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien to grant an exemption to tillage farmers from the shallow stubble cultivation requirement.

'Impossible'

According to the Met Éireann synoptic weather network, the majority of stations in tillage counties affected by the shallow cultivation requirement have recorded in excess of 200% above normal rainfall for July.

"For the vast majority of tillage farmers, it’s impossible to attempt cultivation in fields as straw remains left in the row, 10-14 days after harvesting," Mr McEvoy said.

"Furthermore, attempting to shallow cultivate stubbles when soils are saturated is simply not practical nor suitable and risks further damage to soil structure.

"Last year, IFA said exemptions and derogations for difficult weather conditions would be needed. The weather conditions for this harvest illustrate why these exemptions and derogations are necessary."

The IFA said it has written to both Minister O’Brien and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue asking them to "urgently grant an exemption from the requirement for stubble cultivation".