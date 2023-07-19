98-acre beef farm in the top 33% for sale

New to the market with Cashel Livestock & Property Sales is a 98-acre chunk of Golden Vale land in South Tipperary.
The holding is located in the townland of Woodford, on the outskirts of the village of Goolds Cross, approximately 10km from Cashel and 16km from Thurles.
The lands are described by selling agent Alison De Vere Hunt as "top-quality" and offer a mixture of grassland and tillage land. A long internal roadway through the farm offers excellent access and mature boundaries on all sides offer good cover for livestock.
The farm is suitable for any number of farming enterprises, and it is worth noting that the farm is ranked in the top third of beef farms in Ireland by the 2022 ICBF Beef Output Report. There are also entitlements currently worth in the region of €12,000/annum.
Finally, the holding has a home in good condition – a bungalow located set back from the road in a private position. Accommodation includes a porch, hallway, kitchen, dining room, living room, bathroom and three bedrooms. There is a full-length detached garage with up-and-over door to the front and single doors to the rear.
This is a quality property in a much-sought-after area, with the addition of some considerable bricks-and-mortar. In such a context, the price guide of €18,000/acre is a reasonable one.