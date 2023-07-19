Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 

98-acre beef farm in the top 33% for sale

98-acre beef farm in the top 33% for sale

The house on the 98 acres of land for sale at Woodford, Goolds Cross, Tipperary.

Wed, 19 Jul, 2023 - 08:00
Conor Power

New to the market with Cashel Livestock & Property Sales is a 98-acre chunk of Golden Vale land in South Tipperary.

The holding is located in the townland of Woodford, on the outskirts of the village of Goolds Cross, approximately 10km from Cashel and 16km from Thurles.

The lands are described by selling agent Alison De Vere Hunt as "top-quality" and offer a mixture of grassland and tillage land. A long internal roadway through the farm offers excellent access and mature boundaries on all sides offer good cover for livestock.

The farm is suitable for any number of farming enterprises, and it is worth noting that the farm is ranked in the top third of beef farms in Ireland by the 2022 ICBF Beef Output Report. There are also entitlements currently worth in the region of €12,000/annum.

Finally, the holding has a home in good condition – a bungalow located set back from the road in a private position. Accommodation includes a porch, hallway, kitchen, dining room, living room, bathroom and three bedrooms. There is a full-length detached garage with up-and-over door to the front and single doors to the rear.

This is a quality property in a much-sought-after area, with the addition of some considerable bricks-and-mortar. In such a context, the price guide of €18,000/acre is a reasonable one.

More in this section

Male farmer in rubber boots walking through cultivated agricultural field Farmers urged to consider grant 'to keep farming families safe'
Tirlán drops June milk price by 2c Tirlán drops June milk price by 2c
Sheep and rams in the mountains of Connemara, IRL Further €500,000 from Brexit fund for organic sector
#Farming - Property#Farming - Munster
A open farm gate in rural Wales

Measures needed in Budget 2024 to 'combat deflated output prices', farmers tell minister 

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd