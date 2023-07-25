Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 

Kerry farm up for auction guides at €13k/acre

Kerry farm up for auction guides at €13k/acre

Aerial marked view of the 49-acre farm for public auction at Annagh, Castlemaine, Co. Kerry.

Tue, 25 Jul, 2023 - 18:28
Conor Power

Coming up for public auction at 3pm on Friday, August 25 at the Royal Hotel Killarney, is a 49-acre farm in the townland of Annagh, near Castlemaine, County Kerry.

“It’s a lovely piece of ground on the outskirts of Castlemaine,” says selling agent, Tom Spillane. “It’s on the way to the Dingle Peninsula, as you start on that journey out of Castlemaine, heading towards Inch.”

The farm is to the north of the R561, less than a kilometre outside of Castlemaine.

“It’s accessed by a side road,” says Tom, “and it consists of 49 lovely, flat acres – suitable for any farming enterprise. It’s very accessible.”

This is in a busy part of Munster in terms of a highly active dairying scene, complemented by other sectors.

“We’re guiding in the region of €13,000 per acre,” says Tom, “so we’ll see where we’ll end up on the day of the auction.”

The farm has only just gone on the market, but Tom expects that there will be a good reaction and a healthy interest level:

“The market reaction so far has been very positive,” he says. “It’s a good sized property – not too small and not too big… it’s manageable, and it’s in a very good farming hinterland. So the dairying people will obviously be having a look at it, and it could also be suitable for sheep farmers, of which there are a lot in the area… so it’s all positive for a good positive result.”

More in this section

Male farmer in rubber boots walking through cultivated agricultural field Farmers urged to consider grant 'to keep farming families safe'
Tirlán drops June milk price by 2c Tirlán drops June milk price by 2c
Sheep and rams in the mountains of Connemara, IRL Further €500,000 from Brexit fund for organic sector
#Farming - Property#Farming - Munster
A open farm gate in rural Wales

Measures needed in Budget 2024 to 'combat deflated output prices', farmers tell minister 

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd