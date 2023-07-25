Kerry farm up for auction guides at €13k/acre

Coming up for public auction at 3pm on Friday, August 25 at the Royal Hotel Killarney, is a 49-acre farm in the townland of Annagh, near Castlemaine, County Kerry.

“It’s a lovely piece of ground on the outskirts of Castlemaine,” says selling agent, Tom Spillane. “It’s on the way to the Dingle Peninsula, as you start on that journey out of Castlemaine, heading towards Inch.”

The farm is to the north of the R561, less than a kilometre outside of Castlemaine.

“It’s accessed by a side road,” says Tom, “and it consists of 49 lovely, flat acres – suitable for any farming enterprise. It’s very accessible.”

This is in a busy part of Munster in terms of a highly active dairying scene, complemented by other sectors.

“We’re guiding in the region of €13,000 per acre,” says Tom, “so we’ll see where we’ll end up on the day of the auction.”

The farm has only just gone on the market, but Tom expects that there will be a good reaction and a healthy interest level:

“The market reaction so far has been very positive,” he says. “It’s a good sized property – not too small and not too big… it’s manageable, and it’s in a very good farming hinterland. So the dairying people will obviously be having a look at it, and it could also be suitable for sheep farmers, of which there are a lot in the area… so it’s all positive for a good positive result.”