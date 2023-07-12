Lakeland holds milk price for June supplies

It is the first processor to confirm its price. 
Lakeland holds milk price for June supplies

A Lakeland spokesperson commented that dairy markets "have remained uncertain over the past month, with demand for products subdued".

Wed, 12 Jul, 2023 - 09:19
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Lakeland Dairies has confirmed it will hold its price paid for milk for the second month in a row. 

It has confirmed that a price of 37.35c per litre (3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein) will be paid for June milk in the Republic of Ireland. 

This price is unchanged from the May price.

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland has held the base price of milk for June at 30p per litre.

Uncertain markets

A Lakeland spokesperson commented that dairy markets "have remained uncertain over the past month, with demand for products subdued".

"Milk production in many of the main dairy regions remains up on last year albeit the rate of growth has slowed," the spokesperson said. 

This is resulting in the supply/demand dynamic remaining out of line which is contributing to this market uncertainty. 

"Lakeland Dairies continues to closely monitor the markets in order to return the best possible milk price to our 3,200 farm families."

Lakeland is the first processor to confirm its price for June milk, with more to follow in the coming days.

Read More

Kerry Group suppliers 'continuing the campaign' for increased milk price with protest in Tralee 

More in this section

tractor fertilizing in field Fertiliser and fuel prices drop in the year while electricity increases
Last straws after harvest and tractor plowing the stubble field Cereal production estimated to drop by 13% this year
'Generational bond' captured in dairy photo competition's winning entry 'Generational bond' captured in dairy photo competition's winning entry
#Farming - Dairy
<p>The new strategy will "reflect recent growth, focus on market development, current challenges, and future potential".</p>

Public consultation opens on new organics strategy

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd