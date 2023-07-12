Lakeland holds milk price for June supplies

Lakeland Dairies has confirmed it will hold its price paid for milk for the second month in a row.
It has confirmed that a price of 37.35c per litre (3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein) will be paid for June milk in the Republic of Ireland.
This price is unchanged from the May price.
In Northern Ireland, Lakeland has held the base price of milk for June at 30p per litre.
A Lakeland spokesperson commented that dairy markets "have remained uncertain over the past month, with demand for products subdued".
"Milk production in many of the main dairy regions remains up on last year albeit the rate of growth has slowed," the spokesperson said.
"Lakeland Dairies continues to closely monitor the markets in order to return the best possible milk price to our 3,200 farm families."
Lakeland is the first processor to confirm its price for June milk, with more to follow in the coming days.