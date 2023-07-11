Cereal production estimated to drop by 13% this year

Cereal production in 2023 is expected to drop by 13% in 2023.

The harvest estimate published by Teagasc predicts that total cereal production in Ireland will be 2.1m tonnes this year, representing a decrease of 300,000 tonnes when compared to 2022.

Estimated crop yields by Teagasc advisors indicate that crop yields for harvest 2023 will be close to the five-year average.

The one exception to this is spring barley where advisors expect that yields in 2023 will be significantly below the five-year average.

Teagasc estimates that 45% of this year’s spring barley was late sown, from mid-April onwards due to wet weather, and yield expectations in these crops are low with some crops struggling to reach a potential five tonnes per hectare.

Negative margin

Using costs from the Teagasc Costs and Returns 2023 and current prices, these crops will have a negative profit margin.

Teagasc head of Crops Knowledge Transfer Michael Hennessy said there has been a big increase in costs seen this year and, coupled with lower grain prices and a return to average yields, "margins will be very tight on tillage farms this year, especially for growers with spring barley".

"Lower than average yielding crops, and crops on rented land, are likely to leave a negative margin in 2023," Mr Hennessy added.

Figures released by the Department of Agriculture show that the overall cereal area decreased by 6% when compared with 2022.

However, when protein crops and oilseed rape are factored in, the tillage area in Ireland reduced by 2%.

If beet and maize areas are included, this reduces the change to a 1% reduction in area when compared to 2022.

Resilience

Teagasc crops specialist Ciaran Collins said that while it is disappointing to see a drop in the cereal area, "it is encouraging to see an increase in beans and oilseed rape, which will help increase the resilience of the tillage sector".

On a note of caution about the estimates, Mr Hennessy added: "The current very wet weather is hampering the harvesting of winter barley, with losses increasing in fields through dropped heads and crop lodging.

"In order for farmers to harvest the yields predicted here, dry weather is essential over the coming weeks."

Straw Incorporation Measure

Irish Farmers’ Association national grain chairman Kieran McEvoy has said that an increase in funding for the Straw Incorporation Measure scheme must be delivered for 2023.

With reports that over 70,000 hectares of straw are to be chopped this season, this compares to the Climate Action Plan target of 55,000 hectares of straw to be chopped by 2030.

"We will exceed that this year. However, an increase in funding will have to be forthcoming if we are maintain this," Mr McEvoy said.

The Straw Incorporation Measure has been a huge success since its inception in 2021 and the volume of applications received in 2023 is testament to its popularity with tillage farmers.

"The tillage sector needs continued support if it is to remain viable."

Changes in the nitrates regulations will further reduce an "already shrinking" land base for the tillage sector, Mr McEvoy said.

"With the decline in global grain prices, it is just simply not financially viable for tillage farmers to try and compete in the land rental market," he continued.

"An increase in funding for straw incorporation along with future incentivisation for the transfer of organic nutrients from livestock to tillage farms will go some way to ensuring tillage farmers can remain viable and competitive in future years."