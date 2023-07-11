Compact stud farm in Kilkenny with €535k guide price

A compact stud farm that is ready to go and comes with a dwelling is on offer from Kilkenny-City based auctioneer Neville Stanley.

The 14 acre property is known as Byrnesgrove Stud and is located in the north of the Marble County, between Castlecomer and Ballyragget — 4.5km from either and 18km north of Kilkenny City.

“There are 14 stables in the property, including two stallion boxes. The farmhouse has about 1,165sq ft of accommodation and there are some more outbuildings,” Mr Stanley said.

The property is laid out in six divisions and has a stream running along part of the boundary.

“The house is liveable. It needs a bit of touching-up but not a whole lot,” Mr Stanley said.

The property is obviously — but not necessarily — most likely to attract someone looking specifically for a stud farm or to expand an existing stud operation.

“The land is good dry land. It’s well-fenced and all in one lot. There’s a six-horse walker and a sand arena.”

The guide price is €535,000. Given the quality of what is on offer and the lack of any other such businesses for sale in the area, it seems to be a fair reflection in the current marketplace.