'No significant' price changes for timber products

The newest timber price survey from April to June 2023 shows "no significant" changes in prices received across all timber products since the first quarter of the year.

The Irish Farmers' Association has published the survey, saying that while it shows price stability, sellers should look for the best quotes.

IFA national farm forestry chairman Jason Fleming said that timber prices have shown consistency in the first half of 2023, with prices reflecting the steady market demand.

He added that stability in timber prices for 2023 will be welcomed by farmers with forestry after the uncertainty of market conditions in the last few years.

The roadside prices quoted for Sitka spruce timber were:

Pulpwood prices ranged from € 35-€45 per tonne;

Stakewood prices ranged from €42-€52 per tonne;

Palletwood prices ranged from €50-€80 per tonne;

Sawlog prices ranged from €83-€110 per tonne.

The prices quoted in the IFA farm forestry timber market report were sourced from forest owners, forestry companies and sawmills.

Mr Fleming concluded that despite the consistency in the prices, "there is significant variation in prices quoted, particularly those prices being quoted directly to farmers".

"This highlights the importance of farmers shopping around and keeping up to date with the timber markets," he said.

Forestry programme 'non-existent'

North Cork TD Seán Sherlock has lashed the Government for its "failure to improve forestry targets and simplify processes" for those seeking to engage in forestry.

He said that the forestry programme is "non-existent", and that Government "will not reach its afforestation targets this year" of 8,000 hectares per annum.

"It will come nowhere near those targets," Mr Sherlock said.

The Department of Agriculture submitted the formal state aid notification for the new €1.3bn forestry programme for 2023-2027 in April, and is still awaiting to secure approval from the European Commission.

Mr Sherlock said that it is a "fallacy to say there are not enough incentives" for people to engage with forestry.

"Why would a farmer move into forestry now when confidence has been shaken by, for instance, the lack of a scheme around ash dieback?

"Until such time as there is an afforestation programme and some facing up to the reality of the ash dieback scheme, how can any farmer or landowner who planted ash be expected to move into another afforestation scheme when they have been burned by the ash dieback scheme?"