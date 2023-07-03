Signpost: The drought and hot weather really did affect grass quality

Now that we have gotten a decent amount of rain and more to come I will be keeping a close eye on grass growth and watching for when the bounce of grass will come so I can reduce the level of supplementary feed the cows are getting.

Cows are currently getting 6 kg of meal and 12 kg of grass. I was fortunate to keep the cows on grass and meal during the drought period. I had to zero graze three loads of grass from an outblock, where the heifers are, to try and stretch the grass on the grazing platform until the silage ground that was cut for first cut was fit to be grazed. Each load of zero grazing lasted three days and cows had access to this before and after milking.

I wouldn’t stretch the loads any more in case the grass started to heat and go off. The drought and hot weather really did affect grass quality as covers became thin and steamy even at low covers.

Performance

This had a knock-on effect on cow performance but I am still happy with how they are doing. Cows are currently averaging 24 litres at 3.98% butterfat, 3.35% protein equalling 1.8 kg milk solids with SCC running at 59,000. The bulls with the cows and heifers will be taken out on July 15, giving me a 75-day breeding season. I don’t see any cows bulling lately so I’d be hopefully that they are in calf.

Dung sampling

I dung sampled the calves and after discussing the results with my vet the calves were dosed for worms and coccidiosis, this is their first dose of the year. Other jobs on the agenda for the month ahead include getting my fourth milk recording done, I am aiming to do six in total this year.

Read More Signpost: Using sexed semen and the Dairy Beef Index to breed selectively

I will also try and spray the paddock I reseeded earlier in the year for weeds with a clover-safe herbicide. It was struggling with the dry weather but the moisture we got should push it on now.

Down time

Since the workload on the farm has eased somewhat I was able to get out and enjoy some of the sunshine at Cork Summer Show before the weather broke. A very enjoyable day out to see the different trade stands, vintage machinery and show cattle on display.

The following day wasn’t as enjoyable as I broke my toe playing a football match with my local GAA club Ilen Rovers which means I’m out of action for a couple of weeks. I’m lucky to have back-up in the form of my mother, sister and girlfriend Rebecca as well as relief milkers to step into my shoes to keep the show on the road.

Just goes to show the importance of having back-up and good reliable, dependable relief milkers/family members that can step in and know the running of the farm which allows me time to rest my foot.

Work-life balance

I feel strongly on trying to achieve a satisfactory work-life balance but it can be difficult for self-employed farmers as boundaries between work and home can become entangled. If you spend most of your time farming then your home life will lose out.

A break from work is always nice such as a simple day out to a show. I have had two weekends away already this year and have another one in the pipeline, something to look forward to if nothing else. I am also planning to go to Australia for a month sometime towards the middle – late November into December, it’ll be great to get away for such a long period of time as it doesn’t happen too often.

Taking time and holidays away from the farm is great for both physical and mental health as it gives me a chance to recharge the batteries and prevent burnout as well as nearly rejuvenating my head while being away from the demands of the farm.