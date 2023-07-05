345-acre Meath farm with Georgian home sells post-auction

Holding comprising three lots failed to reach guide price
345-acre Meath farm with Georgian home sells post-auction

Drummin House, a Georgian period home needing refurbishment, was sold post-auction.

Wed, 05 Jul, 2023 - 10:15
Conor Power

A 345-acre property in Meath was auctioned last Thursday, June 29.

The property — located within 10km of the motorway and 6km from the Carbury village, featured large quantities of tillage land and grassland, with some woodland. The cherry on top was Drummin House — a Georgian period home of fascinating pedigree needing refurbishment.

Paddy Jordan of Newbridge-based Jordan Auctioneers wielded the gavel at the Johnstown Hotel, Enfield on Thursday afternoon.

Lot 1 comprised Drummin House and yard on 53 acres of good quality land. With a pre-auction price guide of €795,000, it had two bidders in the room. They brought it to €680,000, at which point it was withdrawn and sold immediately afterwards.

Lot 2 consisted of 44 acres of good quality land with no buildings thereon. The pre-auction price guide was €516,000 but similarly to the first lot, it was withdrawn from auction at the price of €440,000 and then sold immediately afterwards for an undisclosed sum.

Lot 3 was a very large 248-acre holding directly opposite the house. With 100 acres in tillage, 114 acres in grass, 28 acres in woodland and six acres in willow, it failed to reach its guide of €1.725m, was withdrawn at €1m and sold immediately afterwards.

Commenting afterwards, director Clive Kavanagh said “while it didn’t hit the guide price of €3m, the vendors were happy with the result as both the house and lands required considerable upgrading/investment.”

