65-acre Clare farm going under the hammer in Ennis

Coming up for public auction on Friday July 21 next at 12 midday at the Old Ground Hotel in Ennis is a 64.66-acre farm complete with an attractive period residence.

Costelloe Estate Agents in Ennis will be conducting the auction, which will surely attract a good deal of attention — both from farming and from non-farming sources.

The house — Ballagh House — is an important selling point in this fine Clare farm, with an interesting history and unusual architectural features. But the land on offer here is a strong attraction.

“The land is limestone land,” says selling agent David Costelloe. “I would say that there’s well over 50 acres of what you would call good-quality clear land — suitable for most farming practices.

“It is in the heart of where the vein of top land in Clare is — which is in the area of Sixmilebridge and Newmarket-on-Fergus.”

Ballagh House dates from the mid-1800s and is a one and a half-storey, four-bay gabled house.

The property is very accessible, with over 800m of road frontage, set amongst the rolling landscape between the historical village of Quin and the bustling town of Sixmilebridge.

“Land of this quality rarely comes on the market,” Mr Costelloe said. “It’s very accessible and it’s laid out in a number of good-sized fields, the majority of which are suitable for cutting hay and silage.”

In later years, a single-storey extension was added to the rear of the house, as well as an eye-catching front porch, featuring large Venetian windows that came from the former Ballyline House.

The home is in need of upgrading and features two/three reception rooms, four bedrooms (with ensuite facilities in the master bedroom), a kitchen and bathroom.

The outbuildings include an old stone farmyard, stables, a former coach house and a modern three-bay hay barn with lean-to structures.

“We’re guiding €850,000- €900,000,” said Mr Costelloe. “Unsurprisingly, it is attracting a good level of interest so far, even though it’s not long on the market.”