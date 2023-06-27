Brian Reidy: Native cereals always good value and the best feed 

The combines will soon be rolling in winter crops around the country as we head rapidly towards July.

Yield potential is very promising in these winter crops, which will be very welcome for the growers, with prices much lower than the harvest of 2022.

Winter barley will be the first crop to be cut and most crops of it will be fit to cut by the middle of July. Spring crops will generally be four to five weeks later than the winter ones.

Many spring crops have struggled, from late sowing and the dry weather and some got rain too late to help them. As a result, some will find yields of both grain and straw back on previous harvests.

Forage and concentrate planning

Each year as I do feed budgets for customers, I always try to encourage them to consider locally grown cereals as a means of reducing the production costs of milk and beef products, while also helping to boost animal performance.

This idea really must be encouraged and can mean a better margin for those growing the grain, while also reducing costs for the end users feeding the grain.

There is no reason why more do not link up with local growers, to cut out the middle margin, which is often for just handling, storing and delivery, which could all be done directly from the field straight to the end user. Now is the time to start exploring these options and not when it is too late and the combines are harvesting at full tilt.

Irish feed for Irish cattle

I must sound like a broken record at this point, but the reality is that each year, regardless of the price of grain off the combine, native Irish cereals are the most versatile high-energy feeds that farmers can grow or buy. Margins are tight in beef and dairy in 2023, so what can you do to make savings and enhance animal performance and overall farm profitability?

Traditionally, grain was dried or stored on air at moistures of 18% or lower. New technologies have been developed over the last number of years regarding the additive type, processing methods and storage options that have left native grain as the most cost-competitive concentrate feed source available for all classes of livestock.

This is as relevant in 2023 as any other year. No matter what the price is off the combine, the same markup per tonne is added to it by the time it is, dried, stored, processed and delivered back out to you.

That then results in you making the same saving per tonne regardless of whether the price of green grain is high or low off the combine.

Dairy and beef farmers that store their own grain or purchase grain in whatever form from neighbouring cereal farmers can make significant savings, as much as €80 to €90 per tonne in their winter concentrate costs.

Irish barley, wheat, oats, rye and triticale are of outstanding quality and value and provide top-class energy for stock in a correctly balanced diet.

Balancing requirement

The requirement for balancing in most cases will be limited to the addition of some protein and minerals, depending on the animals being fed and the volumes required.

Whatever hope we have going forward, we really must utilise more locally grown feed and aim to eliminate far inferior feeds being shipped in from around the world. If we put better ingredients in our rations we can get performance from fewer kilos of feed alongside good-quality homegrown forages.

As I wrote above, there are lots of treatment and storage options out there now. With all grain processing options, seek expert advice when considering which one is best for you and your livestock next winter and into the spring.

This applies to feed value, ease of storage, operator safety and reliability of the process. Most overthink storing of grain and can often be talked out of doing it for the most petty of reasons. The expertise is out there to guide you through each method. Do the sums and see how much your farm could potentially save.

Speak to others growing, buying and storing locally grown cereals and discover that it makes nutritional and financial sense to do it. It also lowers the carbon footprint of your production — even if right now you won't get any credit for shopping local, hopefully this will be a real incentive over time.