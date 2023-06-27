Vet on the Moove: With the downpours of rain comes the threat of lungworm

The rain finally arrived last week, the Child of Prague is back on the payroll and the grass is growing nicely again. With the pending drought at bay, however, there is one potentially detrimental issue with heavy thundery downpours after a dry spell and that is the emergence of lungworm in the herd.

The peaceful hum of the parlour is rudely interrupted currently by the sound of coughing cows, a phenomenon that we know too well on our farm. We unfortunately are no strangers to lungworm outbreaks on the farm so it has become a special interest topic of mine.

Pilobolus

The four-week life cycle of the lungworm is the fundamental reason why they thrive in Ireland, again another string to Ireland's parasite breeding bow. Unlike other parasites, it is the lungworm larva and not eggs that are deposited on the grass and consumed. Despite them being larvae they are incredibly resourceful little creatures and have adapted to take full advantage of Ireland's rainfall.

They enrol the help of a little fungus called Pilobolus to help propel them out of the dung pats to reach the delicious grass nearby to ensure they are ingested by the cow. The weather pattern that we had over the last few weeks is where the dynamic duo of the lungworm larva and the Pilobolus fungus really shine.

The dry dung pats were harbouring the larva under the crust whilst the fungus was growing on top. Then the rain comes it breaks the crust, releasing the larva onto nearby grass and also attaching to the fungus that is then propelled into the air to land up to one metre away. Again I am always amazed at how nature has evolved these two completely different organisms to be "besties".

Larval migration

When the larva is ingested into the gut, it then travels via the bloodstream to the lungs where the larva matures to adulthood. They invade the bronchioles of the lungs, causing inflammation which can lead to secondary bacterial infections. The animal then coughs up the eggs laid by the adults with the first-stage larva (L1) inside and re-swallows them. Then the ingested eggs hatch and the L1 larva are excreted onto the pasture once again where they develop into the infective L3 larva in the dung pat. If the weather is greater than 20 degrees and humid this is the ideal climate for the larva maturation from L1 to L3.

It is unusual for adult animals to be so affected by a parasite and this is due to lungworms' unique immunity profile. If an animal is exposed to an adult lungworm, immunity lasts up to two years whereas larval immunity only last six months. This becomes an issue on farms every year as during the winter months they are not exposed to any lungworm larva and lose their larval immunity status hence why every summer is a risk period.

It is a balancing act with calves in their first grazing season to have both exposure and protection from lungworm in order to develop immunity. Overdosing or timing long-acting formulas incorrectly can lead to no immunity formed in the first grazing year leading to naïve maiden heifers.

There is an oral vaccine available called Huskvac which exposes the animal to larval proteins that subsequently launch an immune response. Discuss with your vet the use of the vaccine as it has specific timings of dosing in relation to turn out to grass, it could be a very viable option for autumn-born calves in Ireland.

Reinfection syndrome

A question I get from farmers from time to time is “I dosed them two months ago and they are coughing again”. This alerts me to an unusual feature of lungworm called Reinfection syndrome which is the red herring for immunity. It occurs when the animal’s partial immune system is overwhelmed and an extreme allergic response occurs in the lungs.

Clinical signs

Coughing cows in a parlour for me is like people talking in the cinema, it’s very irritating and you can’t help but hear it. Observe your cows grazing and in the waiting yard also to rule out a ration dust issue also in the parlour.

Apart from coughing, an increased breathing rate will be seen and they can present with their neck extended forward and their tongue protruding. Overall the cow can be very distressed and also display a drop in milk yield during infection. Prompt treatment is essential to limit potentially irreversible damage to the lungs, a discussion with your vet at the first sign of coughing is essential.

Diagnostics in farm animal practice is my passion, however, lungworm can be one disease that doesn’t lend itself to easy diagnosis. “Common things are common”: lungworm is the most likely cause of coughing in the summer/autumn months, with a history of grazing for over two weeks.

However, post initial lungworm treatment advised by your vet, if the issue persists, a lung wash is the gold standard for diagnosing a persistently coughing cow. If lungworm is present you will see adult/larval worms floating in the backwash from the lungs. Under a microscope you will see the eggs with the larva contained and free larva plus a type of white blood cell called an eosinophil which is present in an allergic parasitic response.

Faecal egg counts are not very useful in adult animals because it is the larva that causes this lung damage and they don’t reach adulthood due to that two-year immunity that’s still present. If no adults are present no eggs/larvae will be present in the faeces, this is called a pre-patent infection.

A special faecal larval counting technique called the Baermann technique needs to be performed for young naïve animals with patent infections (adult worms present). This is outside the standard faecal egg counts that a lab provides for gut worms/coccidia and needs to be specially requested. Bulk milk samples antibody tests are available, however those antibodies could be up to six months old, and care with interruption is required.

As you can see lungworm could be a specialist topic on Mastermind. If you are concerned about lungworm on the farm contact your vet to discuss diagnostic, prevention and treatment options for your herd. My hay fever has progressed nicely to allergic rhinitis so again I can empathise with the cows with respiratory issues and perhaps I am not too far from a lung-wash myself at this stage.