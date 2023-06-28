59-acre farm with potential near Kinsale under offer

A 59-acre farm near the village of Ballinhassig, County Cork, is new to the market with land specialists CCM Auctioneers.

According to Jim O’Brien of CCM’s Bandon office, the property in the townland of Shanavally has extensive road frontage and is about 10km from Ballinhassig and 8km from Kinsale.

“It’s all in one block,” says Jim. “It’s very good quality land, suitable for any crop, although it hasn’t been tilled at any stage.”

At present, the property is being grazed by suckler cows and, according to the selling agents, it is not being farmed intensively. This offers room for potential to improve and progress for the next owners.

“Yes, there’s great potential and there’s a tremendous amount of road frontage,” says Jim.

Marked outline of 59-acre farm at Shanavally Ballinhassig, Co Cork.

The farm is located in a very active area in terms of agricultural activity, with most blocks that come up in the vicinity getting plenty of attention and sometimes very strong prices.

“There is one middling-quality patch in the middle of the farm,” adds Jim. “These are about seven acres that you’d consider a bit wet but it can be brought back to perfect level.”

The demand for this particular land parcel is also good. The price expectation of at least €800,000 (€13,600/acre) is reflective of the level of local demand and the farm is already under offer.