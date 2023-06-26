Sale Spotlight: Chance to snap up award-winning Angus lines

Buyers will have the chance to snap up 30 heifers from the multi-award-winning Mogeely Aberdeen Angus herd in its reduction sale taking place in Mid Tipp Mart this weekend.

While the farm was predominantly dairy up until 2006, Albert and Jennifer DeCogan founded the Angus herd in 1984, who have grown the herd steadily within the last two decades with the motto, "Buy the Best and Breed them Better" from 15 females in 2006 to 70 strong today.

Albert is a firm believer that no matter how good the family, unless the right bull is used, you will be left with nothing.

As a result, the Mogeely herd has invested so heavily in what he describes as "bull power". Former stock bulls in the herd include three different supreme All-Ireland champions, Stirling champions, show champions and sale toppers.

However, now the years have moved on, the pair have decided that now is the right time for a major reduction to bring cow numbers back to closer 30 breeding females.

In a rare move, all of the herd's top female lines will be made available, with every weaned female under three years of age to be included in the sale.

Shane Murphy, Breed Secretary Irish Aberdeen Angus Association, said: "Both the DeCogan and Mogeely names are now synonymous with Aberdeen Angus cattle. No matter what part of the country, or even further afield, say either name and everyone will know who you’re talking about.

"Over the years, the herd has taken the title of supreme All-Ireland champion on no less than seven separate occasions. This is coupled with hundreds of championships at shows the length and breadth of the country. In order to stay at the forefront of the breed, the herd has invested in a number of top cow families, all of which are featured in the sale lots.

"While not an easy decision to make by the DeCogan duo, breeders need to use this sale as a window of opportunity. Only in a reduction sale such as this can people select from the top of a herd which has been succeeding at the highest level for decades."

Full details of the sale and all lots included can be found online on MartEye.