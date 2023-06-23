TAMS investment scheme for women opens for applications

The Woman Farmer Capital Investment Scheme, which is the final scheme to be launched under the new Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3), has opened for applications.

The objective of the scheme is to provide an incentive to women farmers to upgrade their agricultural buildings and equipment by providing them with an increased level of support to meet the considerable capital costs associated with the establishment of their enterprises.

Announcing the scheme's opening, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that this is an "important support to women farmers in the industry", which offers a higher grant aid rate at 60% for those qualifying.

"The scheme includes investment items for dairy, beef, sheep, pig, poultry, and tillage enterprises," Mr McConalogue said.

"These investments cover areas of animal welfare and housing, energy efficiency, and nutrient management, and will assist women farmers in meeting capital costs."

Broad uptake expected

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett said that this is the first time that a capital investment scheme in the agriculture sector has been directed to primarily support women farmers.

"I am confident that there will be a broad uptake of the scheme," Ms Hackett said.

"There are many women across Ireland involved in the full-time management and operation of their farms and we must continue to support and encourage them in every way we can."

Women less than 67 years of age are eligible.

The applicant must be named on the herd number for the holding, and the herd must have a BPS application in 2022.

Female farmers

The CSO Labour Force Survey 2019 showed that 13% of workers in the primary agriculture, forestry, and fishing sector were female.

For 2020, the figure was 15%, the highest since 2010.

The CSO’s 2016 Farm Structure Survey recorded 71,700 women working on farms, of which less than one quarter (16,100) were farm holders.