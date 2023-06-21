The crown jewel of the beef rings

Daniel Moloney of Ardnacrusha Limosines with 'Sapphire' the Overall Interbreed Champion at Cork Summer Show on Saturday 17th June 2023. Picture: Larry Cummins

Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 14:37
Rachel Martin

Charlotte's Sapphire was the crown jewel in the beef interbreed ring on Saturday at the Cork Summer Show.

The April 2021-born heifer by Elite Forever Brill and out of Roundhill Kmelodie was exhibited by Co Clare man Donal Maloney and his son and daughter Daniel and Rachel.

Sapphire was bred by Charlotte Martin from Dromara, Co Down and is currently in-calf to Grangemack Rambo.

She is a former Junior Interbreed Champion at Balmoral and was bought by Donal at the breed society's 50th-anniversary sale in Carlisle, and went on to win Reserve Limousin Champion at this year’s Balmoral Show – her first show with Donal.

But her second outing this year saw her clinch the Championship title at Cork Summer Show.

Commenting on his selection, Judge Leo McRoe, of Lisduff Angus, told the Irish Examiner : “It’s been a great day, with great cattle — it really has been an exhibition of top-class animals. The interbreed is always an interesting competition to judge because you are looking for the top animal in each specific breed and then they have to compete against each other.

“It’s how good they are in their own specific breed. It’s like apples and oranges, but you are trying to work out which is the best apple, and which is the best orange in their own category and then picking out the best one with that in mind.

“The champion, Sapphire, is just a lovely, big estate heifer; very correct in every way but with beautiful characteristics of the breed.

"Perhaps you could say the Limousins have been going a bit small - the breed needs to go a bit more power and size, but this cow is a great example of what the breed should be about and what it needs to compete.”

Sapphire is one of around 25 pedigree cows on the farm.

“We got into breeding them in 1992," Donal explained. "I bought my first Limousin bull in 1991 for use on our commercial cows.

“He didn’t work, so I went back to the breeder I bought him from, and he said come up and he’d give me another one. So I took him back, and I bought two cows and two calves instead and that was the start of it. I’ve really enjoyed working with them ever since.”

The herd has had a good showing track record, clinching Champion at Castlewellan in 2013 and male champion in 2016 with Ardnacrusha Jaguar.The Maloney's Summer Show line-up also included Trinity, Coco, a heifer Donal famously won in a raffle at the Limousin Society's 50th-anniversary sale, Sapphire, and young bull Castlebrock Trafford, bred by Longford man Martin Davis.

Castlebrock Trafford, a March 2022-born Limousin bull by Mereside Godolphin and out of Lomond Lexie, also picked up a red rosette at the weekend, winning his class.

Donal's son Daniel (21) is at college studying Business. His daughter, Rachel (23) is a teacher by day and a DJ by night, but says the summer holidays fit perfectly with her favourite hobby, giving the perfect opportunity to get stuck in on the farm.

“I really enjoy showing, I’ve made so many friends through showing, and the experience has just been brilliant," she said.

“There is a lot of work in it, but we are all really involved at home. Days like today really make the hard work all worth it."

<p>Farmers protesting at Kerry Group's offices in Charleville, Co Cork. </p>

Farmers protest over 'ridiculous' price being paid for milk

READ NOW
