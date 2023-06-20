Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Your weekly reminder of the things that should be at the top of your farm to-do list. Published weekly on the Irish Examiner digital Farming hub.
Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

It will still take weeks for grass to recover after any rain we do get.

Tue, 20 Jun, 2023 - 22:33

Monday, June 19 - Sunday, June 25

All Stock

  • Grass is in really short supply on almost all farms after the recent dry spell. It will still take weeks for grass to recover after any rain we do get.
  • Try to prioritise available grass for the most productive stock on the farm and stretch it sooner rather than later.
  • Keep fertilising grazing swards close after grazing, especially if rain is in the forecast.

Dairy

  • Yields and solids have dropped as cows are not achieving sufficient intakes to support performance. A deficiency in protein from grass, forages and concentrates have depressed appetites.
  • Low milk ureas and lactose are telling you that cows are under-supplied with protein and energy. Listen to your cows and take action if you want milk and solids later in the year!

Sucklers 

  • Keep an eye that autumn-calvers are not getting over-conditioned post-weaning; plenty of fibre of lower quality is the key.

Compiled by Brian Reidy, an independent ruminant nutritionist at Premier Farm Nutrition.

Farmers protesting at Kerry Group's offices in Charleville, Co Cork.

Farmers protest over 'ridiculous' price being paid for milk

READ NOW
Farming
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

