Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

- Grass is in really short supply on almost all farms after the recent dry spell. It will still take weeks for grass to recover after any rain we do get.
- Try to prioritise available grass for the most productive stock on the farm and stretch it sooner rather than later.
- Keep fertilising grazing swards close after grazing, especially if rain is in the forecast.
- Yields and solids have dropped as cows are not achieving sufficient intakes to support performance. A deficiency in protein from grass, forages and concentrates have depressed appetites.
- Low milk ureas and lactose are telling you that cows are under-supplied with protein and energy. Listen to your cows and take action if you want milk and solids later in the year!
- Keep an eye that autumn-calvers are not getting over-conditioned post-weaning; plenty of fibre of lower quality is the key.