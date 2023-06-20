A 'sweet' Summer Show success for the McGrath family

It might have been four-year-old Robinview Pharo Candy’s first time in the ring, but she has plenty of show pedigree.

In fact, her family line traces back to Clashrinka Candy, the first animal her owner, Clogheen Holstein breeder Michael McGrath, ever had in the show ring.

Candy was one of Michael and wife Sheila’s early purchases when they were in the early days of building up a pedigree herd shortly after the pair married.

Michael spotted her as a calf on the farm of Castlemartyr breeder John Clifford.

“He had this nice heifer calf who was a bit undernourished looking, and I thought she had some potential,” he told the Farm Exam, explaining that a few pints later and a deal was struck.

“That first one got us into showing. A few friends gave me a hand in training her, but she was quite lively, I’ll tell you!”

That cow, Clashrinka Candy, went on to clinch several championships and wins, picking up rosettes and silverware at Hilltown, Midleton, Dungarvan, and the spring show at Millstreet.

“She did very well in the ring, but we weren’t very good at presenting her – it was us that was her biggest handicap,” he quipped.

Around 40 years and seven generations of breeding later, descendant Robinview Pharo Candy was tapped out this year as interbreed champion at the Cork Summer Show by Judge Jason Helen of Eedy Holsteins, West Cork.

The passion for good quality livestock is also coming through in the next generation, with Michael’s son Tom and daughter Michelle now taking the reins on the showing preparations.

Micheal Murphy competing in the young handlers cattle Class, Gerogina Hynes of Aherla pictured at the Cork Summer Show 2023. Picture: Clare Keogh.

Grandchildren Cathal, Micheal, and Ciara and Sarah also took part this year, with six-year-old Sean looking forward to putting on his 'whites' at next year's Summer Show.

"We've been delighted by it this year," Tom said. "The showing really brings the whole family together because there is a lot of work that goes into it behind the scenes.

"We always enjoy getting out to the Cork Summer Show for the day, so any wins are just a bonus for us."

Ten-year-old grandson Cathal Murphy also had a good day out, picking up first place in the January calf class with Robinview L P Fran, while Monamore Lucile, a November ’21 born heifer, also part of the family’s 2023 show team, won the heifer-in-milk class. The pair also performed well the week before at Clonakilty.

Tom McGrath said: “Dad’s interest in showing actually began at the Cork Summer Show; he went one year to watch the fencing competition but found himself interested in what was happening in the cattle rings.”

The family runs a dairy, beef and tillage mixed farm.

Tom targets around 9,500 litres per cow per year for his 200-strong herd of Holstein cows, calving a third in the autumn and two-thirds in the spring.

Talking about his breeding goals, he explained: “We look for good type – good feet and legs, good udders and high fat and protein also. We are always trying to breed a better cow.”

While Angus and Limousin are used to breed a better dairy-cross calf for the beef-rearing unit.