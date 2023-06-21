37-acre Kilkenny farm next to Waterford City attracting strong interest

With its boundary running right onto the estuary of the River Suir, just to the east of Waterford City, a 37-acre farm with exciting potential is already attracting strong interest — so much so that bids are already forthcoming, according to the selling agent, Waterford-based auctioneer William Quinlan.
“The location of it is very interesting,” Mr Quinlan said. “It’s located right next to the Glanbia site.”
Neighbouring properties include the Glanbia Business and Technology Park, Belview Port, and a number of residential properties.
The nature of the neighbours gives this quality piece of land the added element of a vague possibility of either commercial or residential development and the farm already has a positive planning history.
“It has had planning permission for a dwelling and there are a number of semi-derelict buildings on the site,” Mr Quinlan said.
“It has level access onto the river and with the property elevated to the rear, it has superb views that overlook The Island and Waterford Castle and golf course.”
In terms of the interest level, there is a mixture of client, the agent explained:
“We have a mixture of small farmers interested, as well as people looking at it from a development potential point of view. Not necessarily residential interest but other business interests.”
The guide price is €500,000 (€13,500/acre) — a price that is reflective of its undeniable strengths as a quality piece of agricultural land close to a large urban centre, with as-yet undetermined development potential value.