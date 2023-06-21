37-acre Kilkenny farm next to Waterford City attracting strong interest

With its boundary running right onto the estuary of the River Suir, just to the east of Waterford City, a 37-acre farm with exciting potential is already attracting strong interest — so much so that bids are already forthcoming, according to the selling agent, Waterford-based auctioneer William Quinlan.

“The location of it is very interesting,” Mr Quinlan said. “It’s located right next to the Glanbia site.”