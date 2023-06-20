26-acre quality farm for Trim auction date in July

Coming up for public auction on Wednesday, July 19, at 3pm, in Trim Castle Hotel is a 25.75-acre holding located close to the town of Trim — a famously pretty town and multiple Tidy Towns winner.
The farm in question is fittingly neat and attractive, offering a property in top-class shape that has been well farmed and well fenced with mature boundaries.
“It’s a lovely piece of ground,” said Aidan Heffernan of Trim-based selling agents Sherry Fitzgerald Royal.
“It’s not far from Trim and the beautiful village of Summerhill… about equidistant (4km) from both, just a few hundred metres off the main road.
“It’s top quality land… all the land around it is a good indicator of the land quality in this area. It’s right in the heart of good pasture country.”
In addition to the 25.75 acres, there is a site adjacent to the farm which has full planning permission for a detached house and stables. This will be auctioned separately on the same day.
The price expectation for the farm is in the region of €13,000-€14,000/acre, reflective of the quality and location of the lands.