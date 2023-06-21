38-acre farm close to Limerick city attracting big market

A superb piece of land in a superb location: that’s what is on offer from Limerick-based auctioneers GVM Property. In addition, there is the added bonus of planning permission for a dwelling on the site of the property.

The farm in question is a 38-acre holding in the townland of Scart, close to the village of Ballysimon, County Limerick.

Aerial marked view of the 38-acre farm at Scart, Ballysimon, Co Limerick.

According to the selling agent Tom Crosse, the multiple qualities of this piece of land combined with the rarity of its location so close to Limerick City, make it an attractive option for any number or type of farmer, including the hobby farmer market. For the latter, owning a piece of quality Golden Vale pasture that can easily be let out in this famously active part of the world is a strong pull.

“It’s in a really wonderful location,” says Crosse, “and it’s a great investment opportunity … there’s good interest in it and there are a lot of business people looking at it because of its proximity to the city.”

The farm is located close to Limerick University and Plassey Technology Park, and the motorway and is just a ten-minute drive from Limerick City. The holding also enjoys excellent road frontage and river frontage onto the Mulcair River.

Roadside view of the 38-acre farm at Scart, Ballysimon, Co Limerick.

The big question for a property like this is whether it will finally attract someone looking for quality land or someone seeking a sound investment. The purchaser could well be a mixture of both. The investment side of this farm is one that would normally attract the highest price but with interest rates rising at the moment, land investment opportunities may be getting less attractive and less accessible.

At the same time, the appetite for good quality acres seems to be as unrelenting as ever, balancing out the playing field and making it more difficult to predict what kind of buyer will purchase this jewel of a farm.

With a price guide in the region of €450,000 (€12,000 per acre), there is good interest from both farming and non-farming sources, according to Crosse.