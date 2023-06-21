Paula Hynes: I find the younger generation lacking in common sense but these two have it in abundance

We had an extremely busy week on the farm this week, it was all go. Chloe recently attended the Millstreet International Horse Trials, helping Irish rider Felicity Ward and then she got the call last minute to pack a bag and head to Germany to groom for the five-star event in Luhmuhlen.

A huge opportunity for her so she was only delighted to accept. Leaving Kanturk, they headed up the country to travel alongside Elizabeth Power, who was also competing and the pair would travel together to Luhmuhlem.

Chloe was star-struck sitting in Elizabeth's kitchen having a cup of tea alongside the legendary Con Power, who had forged a sparkling showjumping career in the 1970s and 1980s. They travelled on and arrived at Bertram Allen's yard — she couldn’t believe she was standing in his yard, watching him ride.

She has been following him for a long time. She got the fright of her life altogether when she got a photo with him, something she will treasure for a long time to come, a real pinch-me moment. She also got to meet Susie Berry, Laura Collette and Pippa Funnel.

Awesome experience

It was an awesome experience for her and she enjoyed every single minute of it, even though it was extremely hot and humid over there.

They had a good dressage score and went onto to do a fantastic clear cross country inside the time, moving Felicity from 33rd up to 12th place.

Next morning, Cuba and Felicity flew through the trot up and went onto the showjumping, where they had two unlucky fences down, but inside the time. It was a big course and they ended up in 15th place overall, which was an amazing achievement.

All that was left to do was pack up and start the journey home. They had a slight breakdown with the lorry but a few hours later they were on the road home. It will definitely be an experience Chloe will not forget for a long time.

Becky was also away for a few days, up in Wexford with Hallow Holsteins helping prepare heifers for a sale in Carnaross in Co Meath.

This is what Becky loves to do — anything with cows or heifers and she is happy. She loves watching other people doing things and she picks up different ideas that she can then bring home and adapt to her own animals.

Cork Summer Show

Spending time with people who have been doing it for years is such a huge opportunity — she soaks it all in. She had to be dropped to Wexford after a show on Sunday and collected early again a few days later in preparation for the Cork Summer Show, which we attend every year.

I would have gone to the show for years with horses and I still find it strange being over at the cattle side. We had a big gang at this year's show, taking two milkers and six heifers.

We ended up having a good show, with Georgie winning a big handling class and Becky taking second, Becky also won the maiden jersey and jersey heifer in milk, with Pete taking the jersey cow class with our old lady Granny.

We were also first and second in the pairs class with the jerseys. I always love getting the opportunity to show alongside the girls and Pete — it makes it a real family affair.

Pete went on to take the champion jersey, with Becky standing reserve to him with her heifer in milk. The girls also competed against each other in the Holstein heifer class, with Becky taking second and Georgie taking fourth. Georgie also came away with a second place in the jersey heifer class.

With both girls away, I was extremely blessed in having Kate and Ella, the two first-year vet students from Dublin here for another week. They both were a huge help. They really took to the cows and heifers very naturally considering they had little or no previous experience.

Part of the team

It was so refreshing to see them get stuck in to all tasks, asking questions and learning as they go. Their enthusiasm was infectious and they quickly became part of the team. They got the hand of the milking parlour quickly and it felt like if they had another week, they could be left off themselves to milk.

Nowadays, I find the younger generation lacking in the area of common sense but these two young ladies have it in abundance. I always say if you have an open mind and a wiliness to learn you can turn your hand to anything.

As we were heading to the Cork show anyway, we decided it would be a great experience for the girls to compete in the handling class. They had been tipping away walking the show heifers in and out of their pens and washing them, so all they needed was a few tips and a bit of practice in how to work the leather halter.

With Becky away, Georgie was only delighted to pass on a few tricks she has learned. We picked out the two most suitable heifers and set to work. The girls really got stuck in and enjoyed the process and were very quick to pick things up.

Ella worked with Kasey the jersey maiden and Kate worked with Sharon, a Holstein heifer. There was great craic in the house one evening trying to sort out the extra show whites, but we got there in the end.

They competed in the same handling class as my two girls and Ella came a fantastic fourth with Kate in the top 10. A great achievement for them both. They had great fun and we got some great photos taken of them as a memento, and, of course, the all-important ribbons.

I think it's very important to include the students in our way of life as much as possible when they are staying with us and have them experience all aspects of our dairy lives.

It's something that will stand to them and more importantly, it's all the memories. They went home after the show Saturday in great form and I have no doubt they will be back again in the future and I'm looking forward to welcoming them back again — they will always be a part of Team Hynes.