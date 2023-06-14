Warning cuts to Ireland's maximum stocking rate under derogation likely in 2024

Direct intervention and a “step-up” in engagement with the European Commission have been urged as a reduced stocking rate looks increasingly likely under the nitrates derogation for 2024.

ICOS met with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to highlight the “considerable strain, worry, and anxiety at dairy farm level” about the derogation and stocking rates.

The co-op representative conveyed the “damaging uncertainty created by the review clause, which includes the possible reduction in the maximum stocking rate, depending on trends in water quality”.

Increased conditionality

In March 2022, the Government secured a new nitrates derogation for Ireland, for the period 2022 to 2025, allowing farms to operate with higher stocking rates, above the 170kg of organic nitrogen per hectare, up to 250kg.

With that came increased conditionality attached to the derogation: A water quality review required by the commission this year, based on Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) data.

The EPA’s latest report on water quality published this week is cause for concern: there has been no significant improvement in the water quality of rivers and lakes found.

The lack of improvement nationally is largely attributable to excess nitrogen — mainly from fertilisers and manures — and phosphorous — mainly from agricultural runoff and wastewater discharges, the EPA said.

'Extremely disappointing'

Director of EPA’s Office of Evidence and Assessment Dr Eimear Cotter said that the failure to improve water quality last year and over the longer term is “extremely disappointing”, and that Ireland will not meet its water quality objectives “until nutrient levels are reduced in those areas where they are too high”.

“Addressing this must be a priority for the agriculture sector and Uisce Éireann to reduce the losses of nutrients to water,” Dr Cotter said.

EPA programme manager Mary Currie said that there needs to be “full implementation of the Nitrates Action Programme through compliance promotion and targeted agricultural inspections”.

As the commission uses this new data to conduct its review, this could result in the possibility that under the nitrates derogation, parts of the country will have to move to a lower maximum stocking limit of 220kg, from 250kg in 2024.

'Step up engagement'

Last week, ICOS president James O’Donnell called on the minister “to directly intervene and step up engagement with the European Commission, with the clear objective of maintaining the maximum stocking rate”.

“In doing so, the Government must communicate clearly to the commission the serious socioeconomic implications of the review decision to reduce the maximum stocking rate and the strong commitment and actions the dairy sector is taking to improve water quality,” he said.

Speaking at the Fine-Tuning Irish Dairy conference in Co Cork last week, ICOS chief executive TJ Flanagan said there are a “huge number” of farmers who “don’t know the full implications” of a reduced stocking rate for their farms, and potential loss of a derogation in years to come.

Mr Flanagan said in terms of keeping the 250kg derogation, he is concerned that the situation is “not going to be particularly positive towards us” and that, as things stand, “we are likely to be at 220kg for January 1”.

While mitigations will be sought, farmers’ expectations will need to be managed.

Nitrate levels not falling

According to the EPA’s report this week, nitrate concentrations are too high in 40% of river sites nationally and in 20% of estuarine and coastal water bodies.

Average nitrate levels in rivers and groundwaters increased nationally between 2021 and 2022.

These elevated levels are found mainly in the south and south-east.

The EPA said that this is primarily attributable to intensive agricultural activities on freely draining soils in these areas.

Most of the nitrogen in Irish waters comes from organic and inorganic fertilisers.

Nitrate is a form of nitrogen which is a nutrient and essential for plant growth, however, too much nitrogen in a water body can lead to the over-growth of plants and algae that outcompete and displace other flora and fauna.

The EPA said that while there can be fluctuations in levels based on climate, there is no indication that nitrate levels are falling.

Phosphate concentrations are too high in 28% of rivers and 36% of lakes, and the EPA said concentrations will need to reduce in these rivers and lakes to improve water quality.

Nitrogen and phosphorous loadings to the marine environment have been generally increasing since 2013.