Warning cuts to Ireland's maximum stocking rate under derogation likely in 2024

“In doing so, the Government must communicate clearly to the commission the serious socioeconomic implications of the review decision to reduce the maximum stocking rate and the strong commitment and actions the dairy sector is taking to improve water quality,” he said.
Speaking at the Fine-Tuning Irish Dairy conference in Co Cork last week, ICOS chief executive TJ Flanagan said there are a “huge number” of farmers who “don’t know the full implications” of a reduced stocking rate for their farms, and potential loss of a derogation in years to come.
Mr Flanagan said in terms of keeping the 250kg derogation, he is concerned that the situation is “not going to be particularly positive towards us” and that, as things stand, “we are likely to be at 220kg for January 1”.
While mitigations will be sought, farmers’ expectations will need to be managed.
According to the EPA’s report this week, nitrate concentrations are too high in 40% of river sites nationally and in 20% of estuarine and coastal water bodies.
Average nitrate levels in rivers and groundwaters increased nationally between 2021 and 2022.
These elevated levels are found mainly in the south and south-east.
The EPA said that this is primarily attributable to intensive agricultural activities on freely draining soils in these areas.
Most of the nitrogen in Irish waters comes from organic and inorganic fertilisers.
Nitrate is a form of nitrogen which is a nutrient and essential for plant growth, however, too much nitrogen in a water body can lead to the over-growth of plants and algae that outcompete and displace other flora and fauna.
The EPA said that while there can be fluctuations in levels based on climate, there is no indication that nitrate levels are falling.
Phosphate concentrations are too high in 28% of rivers and 36% of lakes, and the EPA said concentrations will need to reduce in these rivers and lakes to improve water quality.
Nitrogen and phosphorous loadings to the marine environment have been generally increasing since 2013.