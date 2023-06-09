Teagasc launches 'This is Dairying' photo competition

Teagasc is asking farmers to capture what they love about dairy farming for a new competition.

The “This is Dairying” photography competition will run in conjunction with the Teagasc Moorepark Dairy Open Day throughout June 2023.

The competition aims to exhibit pride and positivity across the dairy industry, whether that is featuring the importance of the family farm, pride in your animals or your dedication to safeguarding the environment. It provides an excellent opportunity for budding photographers and photo enthusiasts to get snapping while being in with a chance to win exciting prizes.

Speaking at the launch of the competition, Professor Laurence Shalloo, Head of the Teagasc Animal Grassland Research and Innovation Programme said: "We are very pleased to organise this initiative again in 2023. Past competitions have showcased positivity and vibrancy within the industry, and I have no doubt that this year will be no different. I look forward to seeing the contributions of all involved in the dairy industry."

The People in Dairy Programme Manager, Dr Conogan, added: "It is essential as a community that the dairy industry actively promotes what is positive about our farms. This competition offers everybody involved in the industry the opportunity to share something they love about farming. Sharing a photo is one simple and positive action that people can take this June to support dairy farming’."

The ‘This is Dairying’ competition will run until June 26.

Winners will be selected and photos will be displayed online and at the Teagasc Moorepark Dairy Open Day. The overall winner will receive €500 (voucher) and have their photo displayed in the Paddy O’Keeffe Animal & Grassland Research & Innovation Centre, Moorepark. The first runner-up will receive €250, and the five remaining finalists will be chosen to each receive €50 vouchers.

To enter, participants can upload their photos through the online form at www.teagasc.ie/thisisdairying. Get snapping!