Independent review of ash dieback scheme to be carried out

A group has been tasked to review the existing and previous supports available to landowners.
It is over a decade since the first case of ash dieback was detected in Co Leitrim.

Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 14:58
Kathleen O'Sullivan

An independent review of the Department of Agriculture's ash dieback support scheme is to be carried out. 

A group has been tasked to review the existing and previous supports available to landowners with ash plantations funded under the National Forestry Programme which are now infected with Chalara and will make recommendations on these supports to Minister Pippa Hackett within three months.

The group will comprise three members of the project board overseeing the implementation of Project Woodland: former chief executive of the Scottish Forestry Commission Jo O'Hara; former managing director of Irish Water Jerry Grant; and former director of the Environmental Protection Agency Matt Crowe.

Endemic

Announcing the review, Minister Hackett said that ash dieback "is now endemic in our countryside". 

"To date my department has provided over €9m in support to landowners with infected plantations by removing and replanting their sites with alternative species. We have also doubled the rates for this recently," she said.

"As we approach 10 years of these supports, I have listened to the concerns of landowners and I have tasked an independent group to review existing department supports."

The department has received applications for assistance under these schemes for almost 6,500 hectares of grant-aided ash to date. 

New Forestry Programme

Ms Hackett said that it is "important with the upcoming introduction of a new Forestry Programme that farmers continue to have confidence in the schemes and this review will be very timely". 

"Consultation with stakeholders will be an essential part of the review and the group will be in direct contact with stakeholders to ensure that their voice is heard," she added. 

"I expect to receive the group's final report by September 15, after which I will fully consider its recommendations."

