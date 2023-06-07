Growth and performance under pressure as rain stays away

Not long ago we were all wondering when the rain was going to stop. Now we are all wondering when it is going to rain again.

It is well worth revisiting what I covered in last week’s article as I have received many questions and queries on the back of it. The current dry spell is starting to cause difficulties for many Beef and Dairy producers around the country. Grass growth has slowed down on many farms, particularly in the south and east of the country.

As a result, many can see impending grass shortages, and animal performance will suffer as a result, if action is not taken.

Milk producers will begin to see two issues if the grass is not replaced in the diet and the remaining grass is not stretched. A drop in yield due to poor intakes and low butter fats due to poor fibre supply and digestion are typically the result of grass quality and quantities tailing off.

It is easier for dairy producers to identify poor performance as they have regular milk collections and quality results. Obviously, if they are experiencing these issues with dropping performance, then beef animals are also under pressure for fibre and energy supply. However, as dry stock have lower intake requirements, their performance will not suffer as quickly.

Apart from a lack of rain, another contributing factor is an undersupply of fertiliser earlier in the season. This was an issue for two reasons. Firstly, the weather earlier this year did not allow for early nitrogen application and secondly, many reduced nitrogen applications due to cost concerns.

Two-thirds of the grass that will grow each year will have grown by the end of June, so two-thirds of the nitrogen should also be out by then.

There are a lot of different solutions being considered on farms to bridge any future grass shortage, including:

Increasing meal or re-introducing meal;

Grazing a proportion of second-cut silage ground. Obviously, this is only possible where an early first cut was taken;

Zero Grazing;

Feeding silage or other available forages.

Obviously, not every option listed above is an option on many farms. You must select the most efficient option from an animal performance point of view while also being cost-effective.

For those experiencing a drought on their farm, it is essential that grass is managed very carefully. Try to slow down the rotation if growth has slowed down. Graze heavier covers by day and lower ones by night. For many, it will require extending their rotation length by 50% plus.

This will involve feeding additional ration to those already being fed and introducing some to other stock. It may also require the feeding of round bale silage if it is available to slow down the rotation. Whatever happens it is only the month of June so don’t leave animals run out of grass before you start thinking about what you will do to feed them.

Silage past, present and future!

Most dairy and beef producers will have now saved their first cut. The recent dry spell has provided ideal conditions for silage and, thankfully, have taken a lot of pressure of our hard-working contractors, who provide a phenomenal service each year. However, that same dry spell is now resulting in slow growth in second-cut silage crops.

Fields cut early for first cut (early May) are now only a few weeks from harvest again but have not yet bulked up. Recent first-cut fields have very little grass in them and many are still yellow, which may result in less bulk and late second cuts if we don’t get rain soon.

Fertiliser spread after recent first cuts are still sitting on the surface, unless liquid has been applied, while slurry, if applied has obviously not washed in and is caked on the stubble. This may lead to a shortfall of silage on some heavier-stocked farms.

Heat stress potential

Many dairy farms, in particular, are reporting a level of heat stress in cows. Irish cattle, much like their owners, are not used to the heat we have experienced lately.

Most cattle will have no problem with the heat; however, where they cannot get access to sufficient water, stress occurs.

Keep an eye on water flow to troughs and make sure that ball-cocks are functioning correctly. Cattle not drinking enough water will be unable to eat enough food resulting in poor performance.

If you end up feeding 50% or more of the animal's diet indoors, consider housing by day and grazing by night, as this will give stock shelter from the heat, while turning them out by night to the highest quality grass with higher sugar and dry matters.

Fly Control

Insects will be more common during any very warm spell and, therefore, will be more of an irritation to cattle. If animals become affected by this, you may need to treat stock for external parasites. Regular treatment will be necessary. Pay particular attention to recently dried-off autumn cows and consider applying a fly and lice treatment to their udder and back.