Farewell to the cow that got me started

An air of sadness descended upon the farm this week when my favourite cow, affectionally known as Val, closed her eyes for the very last time. She was bought in October 2011 as a maiden heifer and has some really historic breeding being one of the last calves born in the Gawsworth herd of Richard Woods on the Carrigrohane Road in Cork. I didn’t really take a whole pile of notice of her until 2014, when I started farming myself.

I used to go into the parlour in the evenings to have a coffee with Pete while he was milking and after a few evenings, I notice this same cow used to appear at the backdoor every time I was there. She would stick her head in and start sniffing me and sometimes rest her nose on my shoulder. I remember asking Pete at the time does she always come up to the door and he said: “Only when you’re here.” I started chatting away to her, as you do, and giving her rubs and scratches. In time it became part of normal life.

Val would hear my voice and immediately appear at the back door. One of the evenings as she walked into the parlour, Pete turned around and said: “Can’t you put the cluster on her?” I looked at him and thought he was mad. At the time, I hardly knew what a cluster was, never mind put one on. I found myself returning to the parlour as often as I could to visit this lady. Eventually one evening, I said: “Right I’m going to put the cluster on her,” and this is where my love affair with milking started.

Val gave me the confidence to do it; that may sound strange to some people, but back then I was way outside my comfort zone and her sweet nature gave me the confidence. Soon I found myself milking the herd with Pete and, in time, I went and completed the Farm Relief Service milking course, just to prove to myself that I could do it and I haven’t looked back since.

Val and I became firm friends from then on. She had the quietest little moo and would always call me when she saw me. She had her spots that she liked for scratches and when she was in the mood, she would love to take a selfie. It wasn’t always sunshine and roses; there was many a day she would ignore me and walk straight past me, and often she would puck me playfully with her head.

She was as contrary as they came when she wanted to be. Calving was always a fun time. When she was put in the straw pen, extra attention would be needed. She always seemed to wait for me to be around the yard to calve — I would be up and down the yard doing various odd jobs, so she would constantly call me. When she did start to calve, I would have to sit in the pen with her and she would place her head on my lap and lick my hands until she actually gave birth.

She was a gas character. I noticed after she calved this year, she had aged a lot over the winter and didn’t look as good as she normally did. The discussion was had in the parlour one morning that this would be her last year and she could go and retire and live out her days with Trixie, my Highland cow. I did get the vet to give her the once-over one of the days he was out and he agreed with our decision and didn’t bat an eye when I said she would live her days out on the farm. He knew well how important she was to us here and he had heard many a story about her and her antics.

Unfortunately, when she came in to be milked one evening last week, I noticed she went straight to a cubicle to lie down, something which was totally out of character for her. She was still in good form, but just not right. She didn’t want to come into the parlour so we gave her water and some feed and left her to sort herself. We milked her the next morning before the rest of the ladies came in and put her out in her favourite paddock with the big trees that she loved.

When I finished the milking, I went out to her and had the chats and she was grazing away, happy as Larry. I checked her again that evening and gave her some nuts and cuddles and wished her a good night. The following morning went to get her before the rest of the ladies, and I saw her curled up like she was sound asleep and my heart sank. It was the end of an era; my beautiful old lady had passed away. I was heartbroken, I thought we had more time together and for her to have more time to enjoy retirement, but it wasn’t meant to be.

Val had started me on this crazy farming journey back in 2014 and had given me the confidence to grow and learn and I will be forever grateful to her for that. She was a huge part of my life, and she certainly will never be forgotten. I will cherish the beautiful portrait of her that Pete had commissioned for me last year by the unbelievably talented Anna Howlett Artwork, the likeness she was able to create was uncanny, you just know that it is Val.

The show still had to go on at home, with the countless other ladies needing to be looked after. I pulled myself together and got on with it. I had a good cry in the parlour when it dawned on me, she will never come through the back gate again. Becky arrived home after a fantastic week in the UK with Magic, the pair of them really bonded and are looking forward to their first show together soon.

She learnt a lot with Molly and is looking forward to putting it into practice between now and when she returns to the UK. Chloe made an appearance back in the show ring at the Midleton Show, taking up the halter of Becky’s heifer for the day. Georgie was the one to steal the limelight at Midleton Show winning the showmanship class, the autumn-born heifer class with a Unix heifer, before going on to take reserve vhampion Holstein. No matter how sad or heartbroken we are feeling, the show must go on and I can remember the great memories with Val. Sleep tight Val, and fly high.