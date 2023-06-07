Research-based calf-rearing at the Ballyvadin Beef Farm project

Nothing is left to chance from the moment calves from four Co Cork dairy herds land at Ballyvadin, Fethard, Co Tipperary, until they are sold as beef aged 18 to 24 months.

The calf to beef demonstration farm, trading as Ballyvadin Beef Farm Ltd, was established in conjunction with Shinagh Estates Ltd, Bandon, Co Cork, and Dawn Meats, to demonstrate the best technologies for profitable and sustainable production of beef calves from the dairy herd.

On a recent episode of the Let's Talk Dairy podcast, host James Dunne, Teagasc Dairy Specialist, was joined by Chloe Millar of Teagasc to give an insight into the Ballyvadin project. She provided a background to the farm and outlined the breeding and calf sourcing policy being implemented.

After signing a 15-year lease on the 105-hectare farm in April 2022, it has been developed to demonstrate the use of excellent dairy-beef genetics and grassland management. The aim is to purchase 300 calves annually, Chloe explained, with these animals carried to beef from 18 months of age (targeting slaughter before housing in the second winter).

Although some animals, mainly steers, will be carried over the second winter, the aim is to have all animals sold by 24 months of age.

Average carcass weights are targeted of 270-280kg for heifers and 310-320kg for steers.

Along with maximising the number of animals marketed before the need to house arises in the second winter (thus maximising the quantity of beef produced from grazed grass), another of the farm’s primary aims is to demonstrate the role of excellent dairy-beef genetics.

All calves purchased by the farm originate from four Co Cork herds. These herds have worked with Teagasc genetic researcher Alan Twomey to develop breeding programmes that meet both dairy and beef farmer needs. “Alan actually looks at each herd profile individually and selects certain bulls for certain cows,” Chloe explained. This has worked out very well.

Chloe said that the farmers have to use the bulls selected by Teagasc. Calves must also meet a minimum weight target of 30kg before being moved from the farm of birth to the demonstration farm at two weeks old. The calves must be free from signs of ill health and have received an intranasal vaccine covering the pneumonia strain Pi3 five days before departure.

“Farmers have to allow us to look at the calves before we buy them,” Chloe explained. The calves are reviewed weekly.

Moreover, the demonstration farm also tests the uptake of colostrum to ten days of age, and this acts as an incentive to the four source farms to ensure calves get off to a good start in life.

Chloe said: “Does it work? 100%, from what we can see this year. We’ve had no cases of pneumonia, we’ve had no signs of ill health, and the calves that are out at grass now are thriving .”

The initial rearing regime is based on research undertaken by Teagasc’s Dr Nicky Byrne in Grange. When the calves arrive on the demonstration farm, they are immediately given two litres of electrolytes, and they are penned with straw and water. Calves will receive one litre of milk on the day of arrival (12.5% concentration), increasing to three litres a day thereafter, up to day 25 (from birth date).

From day 25 to 30, they transition to four litres of milk once daily and stay on that till approximately day 64, at which point they are gradually weaned and turned out to grass (if they have achieved 80kg in weight). Calves will have been eating at least one kilo of meal prior to weaning and will continue to do so in the initial grazing period.

The calves purchased this spring were a result of the breeding policy implemented by Teagasc’s Alan Twomey and the source dairy farmers.

After examining the traits of each individual dairy herd, an appropriate bull team was selected. Each farmer was presented with four separate bull teams specific to their farm.

These are an easy-calving bull team, bulls for use later in the season (short gestation), bulls for use earlier in the season (longer gestation), and a group of high-merit beef sires for use in the latter stages of the season.

Each supply farmer must use at least three sire breeds (excluding Angus and Hereford).

“We want to find the alternative breed”, Chloe explained. This has resulted in the 2023 calf crop on the demonstration farm consisting of a mixture of Angus, Aubrac, Saler, Limousin, and Parthenaise calves. The use of such genetics will hopefully point the way to alternative breeds for use on dairy herds to improve the standard of beef animal produced.

The Commercial Beef Value (CBV) is being used extensively on the demonstration farm also. “This is a major focus as well when we’re picking sires”, Chloe explained. It plays a crucial role in terms of calf pricing. Source farmers who produce calves with higher CBV values are rewarded at the time of purchase.

A base price, using national data for calves sold, was established. Chloe explained: “We took an average of calves that went through the marts in doubles or triples, groups of calves because that’s how we are buying them, bulls that went through for certain ages and heifers that went through and created a base.

"We gave a base price of €163 for bulls and €127 for the heifer. The base for CBV is €80, so if you can produce an animal that has a €100 CBV value, we will give you €20 extra”.

“Our average CBV is €115 for this year’s calves that we have brought in purely from the genetics that Alan selected to get us to that level. The national average is €65,” she said.

Once the calf-rearing period has finished, Chloe explained that the farm will be open to discussion groups to see the progress that has been made to date. Open days will be planned in the future to disseminate the research findings from the demonstration farm.