Signpost: Using sexed semen and the Dairy Beef Index to breed selectively

Breeding season has been good so far - fingers crossed it stays that way! My three-week submission rate is 94%, and the remaining cows were submitted by the end of the fourth week of breeding. Fifty sexed semen straws were used between maiden heifers and cows, with all other straws being beef straws with a high Dairy Beef Index (BDI) value.

Stock bulls have been left out with both cows and heifers. There is one bull running with the cows, and I am still AI-ing with beef straws along with this to try and increase conception rates. There are two bulls running with the heifers as there are no handling facilities to stall them for AI on the land which they are grazing now. I had the vet out to check four cows as they weren’t showing any signs of being in heat.

All four were put on a fixed-time AI synchronisation programme as one cow wasn’t cycling, one cow had a cyst, and the other two cows had small ovaries. My plan is to take out the bulls the first week of July. This would be a total of nine to ten weeks of breeding.

I took full advantage of the excellent weather to get my first cut silage done. Silage was harvested on May 28 under excellent weather conditions. Estimated yields were 9-10 tonnes per acre fresh weight.

I am happy with yields as everything was grazed before being closed up for silage, and considering the weather conditions, not playing ball at the end of March and all of April, and most importantly, also the quality of the crop was good. All silage ground that was cut will get 2500 gallons/acre of slurry when my contractor is free to spread it in the next couple of days using his tanker and dribble bar.

Considering the dry weather we have had and with no rain in sight for the next ten days, I will split my nitrogen application for the second cut silage into two splits. I will be spreading protected urea + S and aiming for around 70 units of N per acre between slurry and fertiliser. I am spreading 20 units per acre of 27-2.5-5 + S on grazing ground after the cows trying to take advantage of any bit of the dew that we are getting at night.

As grass is still growing, I will continue to spread fertiliser into the dry weather, but I will be keeping a close eye on growth levels. If growth drops below 50kg DM/ha, I will start to reduce the level of nitrogen applied. If growth drops below 30 kg DM/ha I will stop spreading altogether. Potassium and sulphur help grass to be more resilient to drought conditions and improve nitrogen update and growth, so I will continue to spread compound fertiliser or else switch to protected urea with K and S, which I have ordered.

The downside to having such a spell of hot weather with little to no rain is that grass is becoming difficult to manage to keep quality in front of the cows. A combination of the weather stressing the plant and it naturally wanting to go to seed at this time of year, topped with a potential drop in growth, has made it trickier to pick the right options in terms of taking out paddocks for bales.

The farm was walked on June 1, and the average farm cover was 724kg DM/ha with four paddocks taken out for bales as I felt the pre-grazing covers on these paddocks were too strong in and above 1600 kg DM/ha.

I felt it was better to take these paddocks out now rather than try and force cows to graze them if growth drops anymore with the dry weather. If I didn’t take these paddocks out now, it would seriously impact on the bulk tank for a number of days as grass quality wouldn’t be corrected at all, and again, I’d have quality issues in the next rotation.

Cows are currently averaging 26 litres at 3.33% protein, 3.74% butterfat, equalling 1.9kg of solids, with SCC running at 49,000. Cows are currently being fed 2kg of a 14% protein ration from Drinagh Co-op.

I completed my third milk recording on May 17, which showed only two cows with an SCC of over 200,000. The paddock that I reseeded is after germinating, as there was moisture in the ground at the time of sowing, but is struggling since as it’s in need of some moisture.