European Glyphosate review due next month

A scientific assessment of the human health and environmental aspects of the world’s most popular weed killer is expected to be completed by the European Food Safety Authority by the end of next month.

Glyphosate is contained in over 750 products used in farming, home gardens, parks, public spaces, lawns, and along roadsides.

Over a quarter of the 226 people in 68 families, who took part in a recent University of Galway study on exposure to the herbicide, were found to have traces of the chemical in their bodies. Fourteen of the families lived on farms.

However, the glyphosate found in the positive samples were well below the levels that the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) says are acceptable without presenting an appreciable health risk.

Agriculture, Food and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue was asked in the Dail by Deputy Niamh Smyth (FF) if there are plans to ban glyphosate given its “detrimental effects.”

He said pesticide-active substances, such as glyphosate, contained in plant protection products are approved centrally at European Union level.

Such products are subsequently authorised for specific uses nationally using robust scientific evaluation and decision-making criteria.

Explaining that the current approval for glyphosate will expire this December, he said the EU process to consider whether or not to renew the approval is ongoing.

It involves a comprehensive evaluation of all relevant scientific data and a rigorous peer review process led by the EFSA and the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA).

The ECHA completed its scientific assessment during 2022. It reported that the available scientific evidence does not meet the criteria to classify glyphosate as a carcinogenic substance.

This conclusion was based on a highly detailed review of a wide range of scientific evidence, including extensive input from a public consultation.

Following the completion of the evaluation process the Commission will draft a regulatory proposal for consideration at the EU Standing Committee dealing with pesticides legislation.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will finalise its position on glyphosate at that stage taking into account the EFSA’s and the ECHA’s scientific opinions and conclusions, as it does for all pesticide substances.

Minister McConalogue said glyphosate has a role to play in Irish agriculture and the Department will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns also asked the Minister to outline his views on banning or restricting the use of glyphosate.