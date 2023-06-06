Karen Walsh: Can my former boyfriend take my farm after I break up with him?

Dear Karen,

I have been living with my boyfriend for two years in a house I built on the farm my father gifted to me. I am the sole breadwinner at home. My boyfriend has been unemployed for several years and I have been supporting both of us. I suspect he has a gambling problem but he won’t admit it. I also look after my elderly father. My boyfriend has never contributed financially to the farm or at home. I am tired of him always sponging off me and want to end the relationship. I am afraid that he will try and lay a claim over the house or the farm. What is the legal position if we were to break up?

Dear Reader,

I am sorry to hear this. It is a genuine concern for people nowadays and you do not have to be married any longer for an ex-partner to have rights over your property etc. As people tend to wait until they are older to get married, more and more people are cohabiting.

While it is wise for those with valuable assets to obtain a prenuptial agreement prior to getting married, very few people enter into one and they are still not legally recognised in Ireland even if you do put such an agreement in place. Living together is a grey area and often people enter into cohabitation without the same amount of consideration for the potential financial consequences as marriage. Farmers who are cohabiting should be aware of what can happen in the event of a relationship breakdown in order to protect the family farm and their livelihood.

The rights of cohabiting couples are set out in The Civil Partnership and Certain Rights and Obligations of Cohabitants Act 2010. Section 172(5) confirms that a cohabiting couple must have lived together in a committed and intimate relationship for five years, or two years if they have children together. The person seeking to have rights recognised must be financially dependent on the other person.

The court must take many factors into account including the financial circumstances of the cohabitants, the duration and degree of commitment of the relationship, contributions being financial or otherwise made by the cohabitants to the relationship, and the conduct of the cohabitants, in deciding on the rights and obligations of cohabitants.

In this case, you do not mention whether you and your boyfriend have children together. I will assume you do not. If you do not your boyfriend does not satisfy the definition of a qualified cohabitant, meaning he would not be entitled to the various financial reliefs under the legislation as you are not living together for five years.

It would be prudent that if the relationship breaks down that you give a detailed history of the relationship to a solicitor and they can advise you in detail. If you and your boyfriend live together in a committed and intimate relationship for five years, he will certainly qualify as a qualified cohabitant and would be entitled at the very least to apply for various reliefs through the courts, such as property adjustment orders, and the court has power to order the sale of property, payment of lumps sums etc. This does not mean that he would be successful.

However, you would have to defend his claims. If you feel the relationship is not working then it would be wiser to end it sooner rather than later. It could save you a great deal of money and stress later.