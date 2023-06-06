This week's column was written by AI. And I don't mean the Artificial Insemination man wrote it, only Artificial Intelligence. Tis all the rage.

I had no hand act or part in it. I asked the old computer to do all the donkey work. To write my farming column in my own style.

And so the following is what the old computer dredged up after I had gone to bed. I hope you enjoy it...

Hello, I'm the computer of Denny Lehane and yerra, tis the idle boy I am most of the time.

I'm a big weighty old object that can be found in the corner of the sitting room, much like Lehane himself, I wager.

Anyhow, the old fool still prefers to use a pen and paper, even though his sight is failing and his spelling is no better than a child's.

So I'm shut down for the greater part of the week, only to spring to life when he wants to send an email, and it's rare enough that he manages to do that without calling on one of his youngsters for help.

Useless? Denny Lehane is a walking disaster.

But lo and behold today, I have been ordered to write his column, oh the thrill!

While computers in the past helped man get to the moon, I have been tasked with trying to mimic the options of a man whose opinions aren't worth a damn. To write in the style of a man who has no style at all. I don't know whether to laugh or cry.

Artificial Intelligence: Tis all the rage at the moment.

While, I might add, his Lordship is presently snoring like an auld sow up in bed.

Lazy? He wouldn't know a hard day's work if you hit him over the back of the head with a shovel.

He spends most of his day in bed. But he won't tell you that. Oh no. The big farmer. The big fool, I say.

And with his toes cocked to the moon or the sun, he's no great loss to man or beast.

Anyhow, you are probably wondering how a technical marvel of an old computer like me will manage to write a Lighten Up column and to tell you the truth, I wonder too.

It would be easy to write something profound and interesting like what Shakespeare or Dickens would spin, but alas old Lehane wouldn't know interesting if it kicked him up the backside.

And you can be sure he won't read this either. He's just sending it in and try to claim as much credit for it as he can.

I was talking to the kettle the other day (we actually share the same plug socket) and she was saying to me that she is the most used item on the farm.

When the man is not stretched in bed, he lives for that kettle.

The most underused thing on the farm, bar himself, is the tractor.

His family are a pity too. How that saintly wife of his puts up with him is a mystery no computer, no matter how smart, could answer.

I have to laugh when I see him attempt to write about cattle. The same man wouldn't know a prize-winning Charolais from a mountain goat. And sure how could he know and he after spending his youth in bar rooms playing pool?

Yerra he's a pity really. And sure, I suppose he's doing his best given his limitations in every department.

Anyhow I'll finish up now and he will be back next week with the old pen and paper and sure there are far worse things he could be doing.