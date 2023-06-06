43-acre farm on Beara Peninsula already under offer

Interest has been strong — both locally and internationally — for a 43-acre hill farm in one of the most scenic parts of Ireland.

The holding is in the townland of Droumerkeen near the village of Lauragh and roughly equidistant from Kenmare and Castletownbere on the beautiful Beara Peninsula.

According to the Kenmare-based agents Connor-Scarteen Auctioneers, the property — listed at a price guide of €325,000 — is already under offer.

“It’s a lovely property and we’ve had a huge amount of interest in it from the beginning,” says selling agent Patrick Connor-Scarteen, who adds the property is an attractive proposition to both farmers and non-farmers.

“There’s good access from the public road with a road going up through it as well and it’s well-fenced. The sheds can suit a multitude of purposes.

“There are local people looking at the land because there are some nice green fields at the lower level and it gets more mountainy up beyond, then… but the overall package with the sheds and the house and the location seems to be very popular.”

The house is a traditional two-storey farmhouse, which is in reasonable condition but needing some refurbishment.

“There are those looking just at the land and also those who are looking for the idyllic country lifestyle — getting away from it all. And this property has a truly spectacular location,” adds Mr Connor-Scarteen.

“This is a very special place and it’s rare that you’d have the whole package coming up for sale.”