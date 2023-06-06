43-acre farm on Beara Peninsula already under offer

Holding with traditional farmhouse in spectacular location an attractive proposition both to farmers and those seeking an idyllic country lifestyle, according to selling agent
43-acre farm on Beara Peninsula already under offer

The holding is in the townland of Droumerkeen near the village of Lauragh and roughly equidistant from Kenmare and Castletownbere on the beautiful Beara Peninsula.

Tue, 06 Jun, 2023 - 23:51
Conor Power

Interest has been strong — both locally and internationally — for a 43-acre hill farm in one of the most scenic parts of Ireland.

The holding is in the townland of Droumerkeen near the village of Lauragh and roughly equidistant from Kenmare and Castletownbere on the beautiful Beara Peninsula.

According to the Kenmare-based agents Connor-Scarteen Auctioneers, the property — listed at a price guide of €325,000 — is already under offer.

“It’s a lovely property and we’ve had a huge amount of interest in it from the beginning,” says selling agent Patrick Connor-Scarteen, who adds the property is an attractive proposition to both farmers and non-farmers. 

“There’s good access from the public road with a road going up through it as well and it’s well-fenced. The sheds can suit a multitude of purposes.

“There are local people looking at the land because there are some nice green fields at the lower level and it gets more mountainy up beyond, then… but the overall package with the sheds and the house and the location seems to be very popular.”

The house is a traditional two-storey farmhouse, which is in reasonable condition but needing some refurbishment.

“There are those looking just at the land and also those who are looking for the idyllic country lifestyle — getting away from it all. And this property has a truly spectacular location,” adds Mr Connor-Scarteen. 

“This is a very special place and it’s rare that you’d have the whole package coming up for sale.”

Read More

54-acre of quality tillage in stunning South-East up for auction

More in this section

Milking the cows Milk supply down 35m litres 
Mushrooms growing on a mushroom farm New national strategy aiming for 30% increase in horticulture farm-gate value 
Nominations open for 2023 Young Farmer of the Year Nominations open for 2023 Young Farmer of the Year
#Farming - Property
43-acre farm on Beara Peninsula already under offer

Farm safety investment scheme opens for applications

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd