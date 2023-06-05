Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 

Almost €17k an acre sought for Mallow holding

The quality of soil in this part of the world is generally very good and in this part of Munster, there is a good mixture of agricultural activities
Almost €17k an acre sought for Mallow holding

Located just a kilometre from the N72 between Fermoy and Mallow, the 24-acre one-field holding is approximately 2.5km from the village of Castletownroche and currently under Spring barley.

Mon, 05 Jun, 2023 - 13:47
Conor Power

A 24-acre top-quality piece of land has just come on the market with Sherry Fitzgerald O’Donovan with an asking price of €400,000 (€17,000/acre).

According to Michael O’Donovan of the Mallow office, the quality of the lands in the townland of Bridgetown is of the highest level.

Located just a kilometre from the N72 between Fermoy and Mallow, the property is approximately 2.5km from the village of Castletownroche and currently under Spring barley.

The quality of soil in this part of the world is generally very good and in this part of Munster, there is a good mixture of agricultural activities, with dairying faring strongly, but with a good representation from tillage, as well as beef cattle and a number of important players in the equestrian sector.

All are likely to have some interest in this land parcel, which hasn’t any buildings on it and offers some 370 metres of road frontage.

“The lands are of warm, free-draining limestone nature,” says Michael. “They’re suitable for any type of farming enterprise, laid out in one easily-worked field, with two agricultural access points off the public road, and excellent views of the surrounding countryside.”

Read More

87-acre North Cork farm up for online auction

More in this section

Nominations open for 2023 Young Farmer of the Year Nominations open for 2023 Young Farmer of the Year
Bansha woods in the Glen of Aherlow, County Tipperary, Ireland. Farm forestry conference takes place next week
Man touching golden heads of wheat while walking through field Farmers urged to protect their skin from sun
#Farming - PropertyPlace: MallowPlace: CorkOrganisation: Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan
Mushrooms growing on a mushroom farm

New national strategy aiming for 30% increase in horticulture farm-gate value 

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd