Almost €17k an acre sought for Mallow holding

A 24-acre top-quality piece of land has just come on the market with Sherry Fitzgerald O’Donovan with an asking price of €400,000 (€17,000/acre).
According to Michael O’Donovan of the Mallow office, the quality of the lands in the townland of Bridgetown is of the highest level.
Located just a kilometre from the N72 between Fermoy and Mallow, the property is approximately 2.5km from the village of Castletownroche and currently under Spring barley.
The quality of soil in this part of the world is generally very good and in this part of Munster, there is a good mixture of agricultural activities, with dairying faring strongly, but with a good representation from tillage, as well as beef cattle and a number of important players in the equestrian sector.
All are likely to have some interest in this land parcel, which hasn’t any buildings on it and offers some 370 metres of road frontage.
“The lands are of warm, free-draining limestone nature,” says Michael. “They’re suitable for any type of farming enterprise, laid out in one easily-worked field, with two agricultural access points off the public road, and excellent views of the surrounding countryside.”