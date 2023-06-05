54-acre of quality tillage in stunning South-East up for auction

Gorey-based Quinn Property is offering another substantial chunk of the Sunny South-East on Wednesday, June 28, at 2pm by online auction. The property in question is a 54-acre holding that comes with a number of unique characteristics that will surely draw a lot of interested parties on the day.

The farm is in the townland of Rathshillane — about 10km from Rosslare Harbour. It is in a very scenic location, close to a number of superb beaches and with fine views over Lady’s Island Lake — a lagoon lake with a strong tradition of sacred worship stretching back to pre-Christian times.