54-acre of quality tillage in stunning South-East up for auction

Excellent quality land is in a mixture of grass and tillage, with the majority currently with a crop of maize
54-acre of quality tillage in stunning South-East up for auction

The standout feature of the property is the pair of architectural gems on the roadside —one a tower dating from the 16th century while the other is a very modern architect-designed (by Robin Mandal) home which is partially complete.

Mon, 05 Jun, 2023 - 11:21
Conor Power

Gorey-based Quinn Property is offering another substantial chunk of the Sunny South-East on Wednesday, June 28, at 2pm by online auction. The property in question is a 54-acre holding that comes with a number of unique characteristics that will surely draw a lot of interested parties on the day.

The farm is in the townland of Rathshillane — about 10km from Rosslare Harbour. It is in a very scenic location, close to a number of superb beaches and with fine views over Lady’s Island Lake — a lagoon lake with a strong tradition of sacred worship stretching back to pre-Christian times.

“This property presents a perfect blend of history, stunning natural beauty, sweeping landscapes and limitless future potential,” says selling agent David Quinn.

The farm is in the townland of Rathshillane — about 10km from Rosslare Harbour.
The farm is in the townland of Rathshillane — about 10km from Rosslare Harbour.

The excellent-quality land is in a mixture of grass and tillage, with the majority currently with a crop of maize. The easily-managed divisions will be a draw for those in all farming sectors and there is good access with ample road frontage.

The standout feature of this property, however, is the pair of architectural gems on the roadside. One is a tower dating from the 16th century while the other is a very modern architect-designed (by Robin Mandal) home which is partially complete. In addition, there’s another modern one-bed residence in good condition.

The fortified tower is a national monument which has undergone archaeological and restoration works, underpinning and tying the structure. According to the selling agents, it has previously benefitted from Section 482 tax exemption as a site of significant public importance.

The property will be offered in lots:

  • Lot 1 is 10.36 acres currently in tillage; 
  • Lot 2 is 18.7 acres (tillage and grass); 
  • Lot 3 is 17.8 acres in tillage; 
  • Lot 4 is 7.8 acres with the tower, partially-built residence and one-bedroom residence.

The price guide for the land is in the region of €12,000/acre while the 7.8 acres with their unique historical/architectural trio is expected to fetch in the region of €250,000.

Read More

70-acre quality grass farm for auction in Kilkenny

More in this section

Nominations open for 2023 Young Farmer of the Year Nominations open for 2023 Young Farmer of the Year
Bansha woods in the Glen of Aherlow, County Tipperary, Ireland. Farm forestry conference takes place next week
Man touching golden heads of wheat while walking through field Farmers urged to protect their skin from sun
#Farming - Property
<p>While covering less than 2% of agricultural land, the Irish horticulture industry accounts for approximately 11% of total agri-food jobs, according to the Department of Agriculture.</p>

New national strategy aiming for 30% increase in horticulture farm-gate value 

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd