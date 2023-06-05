54-acre of quality tillage in stunning South-East up for auction

Gorey-based Quinn Property is offering another substantial chunk of the Sunny South-East on Wednesday, June 28, at 2pm by online auction. The property in question is a 54-acre holding that comes with a number of unique characteristics that will surely draw a lot of interested parties on the day.
The farm is in the townland of Rathshillane — about 10km from Rosslare Harbour. It is in a very scenic location, close to a number of superb beaches and with fine views over Lady’s Island Lake — a lagoon lake with a strong tradition of sacred worship stretching back to pre-Christian times.
“This property presents a perfect blend of history, stunning natural beauty, sweeping landscapes and limitless future potential,” says selling agent David Quinn.
The excellent-quality land is in a mixture of grass and tillage, with the majority currently with a crop of maize. The easily-managed divisions will be a draw for those in all farming sectors and there is good access with ample road frontage.
The standout feature of this property, however, is the pair of architectural gems on the roadside. One is a tower dating from the 16th century while the other is a very modern architect-designed (by Robin Mandal) home which is partially complete. In addition, there’s another modern one-bed residence in good condition.
The fortified tower is a national monument which has undergone archaeological and restoration works, underpinning and tying the structure. According to the selling agents, it has previously benefitted from Section 482 tax exemption as a site of significant public importance.
The property will be offered in lots:
- Lot 1 is 10.36 acres currently in tillage;
- Lot 2 is 18.7 acres (tillage and grass);
- Lot 3 is 17.8 acres in tillage;
- Lot 4 is 7.8 acres with the tower, partially-built residence and one-bedroom residence.
The price guide for the land is in the region of €12,000/acre while the 7.8 acres with their unique historical/architectural trio is expected to fetch in the region of €250,000.