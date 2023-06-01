Farmers urged to protect their skin from sun

Farmers are being urged to protect their skin from the sun and reduce the risk of skin cancer while they work outdoors.
Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in Ireland, with almost 13,000 cases diagnosed each year, Irish Farmers' Association farm family and social affairs chairwoman Alice Doyle highlighted.
"Most people living in Ireland have fair skin, the type which burns easily and tans poorly, so are at high risk of UV damage and skin cancer," Ms Doyle said.
"Protecting your skin from the sun whether at home or abroad can reduce your risk of skin cancer."
Farmers are being reminded that it is important to make sun protection part of their daily routine, especially from May to September, even when it is cloudy.
Farmers are exposed to two to three times more UV radiation from the sun compared with people who work indoors, putting them at a higher risk of skin cancer.
"The best way to protect your skin is to follow the SunSmart 5 S’s: slip-on clothing that covers your skin; slop on sunscreen, slap on a wide-brimmed hat, seek shade, and slide on sunglasses," Ms Doyle added.