€10m investment scheme for horticulture opens for applications

The 2023 Scheme of Investment Aid for the Development of the Commercial Horticulture Sector is now open for applications.
A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Agribusiness and technology.
The scheme is funded by the Irish Government. Funding increased from €9m in Budget 2022 to €10m in Budget 2023.
The scheme will provide capital grant aid at a rate of up to 40% on all approved investments.
It covers all horticultural areas including field vegetables, mushrooms, protected food crops, amenity crops, soft fruit, and apples, to beekeeping.
The scheme aims to facilitate environmentally friendly practices, promote the diversification of on-farm activities, improve the quality of products, and improve working conditions.
This scheme not only aids existing producers but also new entrants to horticulture, with qualifying young farmers receiving up to 50% grant aid.
Minister of State Pippa Hackett said that this past year has been "extremely challenging" for the horticultural sector.
"This scheme is crucial to improving growers’ competitiveness by supporting re-investment in the business and the adoption of innovative technologies to put the sector on an economic, environmental, and socially sustainable path," she said.
The scheme closes for applications on June 30.