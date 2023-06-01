Grant approvals under seed and chipping potato scheme 

The scheme is worth €3.1m in 2023.
The scheme aims to assist in the development of capacity within the Irish seed and chipping potato sectors by providing grant assistance to producers towards the capital cost of specialised equipment and facilities. 

Thu, 01 Jun, 2023 - 08:48
Kathleen O'Sullivan

The issuing of grant approvals has begun under the 2023 Scheme of Investment Aid for the Seed Potato Sector and Chipping Potato Sector.

The scheme aims to assist in the development of capacity within the Irish seed and chipping potato sectors by providing grant assistance to producers towards the capital cost of specialised equipment and facilities. 

The scheme, which is worth €3.1m in 2023, is funded utilising funding under Ireland’s allocation from the Brexit Adjustment Reserve fund. 

'Positive step'

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue described it as "heartening" to see a high level of interest in the scheme.

"The expansion of the scheme in 2023 to include Irish chipping potato growers demonstrates my continued support to the ongoing development of this important industry," Mr McConalogue said.

Minister of State Pippa Hackett said that the scheme is a "positive step in the continued development of the Irish seed and chipping potato industry". 

"The UK’s decision to leave the EU presented growers with many challenges, this scheme has provided a great opportunity for Irish growers to address these challenges by enabling them to develop capacity and facilitating the expansion of a sustainable home-grown industry," she added. 

Extension to aid scheme for seed and chipping potato growers

