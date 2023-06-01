Grant approvals under seed and chipping potato scheme 

The issuing of grant approvals has begun under the 2023 Scheme of Investment Aid for the Seed Potato Sector and Chipping Potato Sector.

The scheme aims to assist in the development of capacity within the Irish seed and chipping potato sectors by providing grant assistance to producers towards the capital cost of specialised equipment and facilities.