Food exports at record €16.2bn

Enterprise Ireland saw exports in the food and sustainability sector increase by 23% in 2022, reaching €16.2bn.

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Agribusiness and technology.

This is the highest-ever level of growth for Enterprise Ireland-supported companies in the sector, which in 2022 accounted for 50% of exports by its supported companies.

Primary meats and food technology exports by Enterprise Ireland client companies increased by 17% to €4.59bn, while dairy, beverage, and food FDI exports increased by 28% to €9.3bn.

The figures were detailed in an economic report published this week to coincide with Enterprise Ireland’s first Food Innovation Summit that was held in Cork.

Industry stakeholders attended the summit in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, with the focus of the day’s discussions being the innovation capability within the Irish food industry.

The report also found that companies in the food and sustainability sector now account for 29% of total employment in Enterprise Ireland-supported companies. In 2022, 63,858 people were employed in companies that Enterprise Ireland supports in the sector — an increase of 3% on 2021 figures.

These companies spent €209m in research activities in 2022. Some 170 companies operating in the sector spent €100,000 or more on research activities in 2022.

Challenges ahead

At the event, Tirlán CEO Jim Bergin said there is no doubt on the scale of the challenges ahead for farmers, but he has “absolute confidence” in their “ingenuity”.

Mr Bergin spoke of the role of innovation in Tirlán’s international growth, telling attendees that challenges are driving the pace of innovation in the food sector.

He told the Irish Examiner that for farmers, “innovation is a way of life”, and they have adapted “which means they innovated” their way through various eras over the decades, navigating technological advancements and policy developments.

“They have come out of each one of those phases —with different challenges — in really good financial condition, which is a real credit to them for being brilliant managers of finance, also brilliant innovators and technologists,” Mr Bergin said.

“Now, we have the next challenge, which is sustainability — but I have absolute confidence in the ingenuity of our farmers.”

Exciting year

Mr Bergin said that it has been a “very exciting year” for the company, with “the privilege of being able to create a new standalone business”.

The economic contribution of agriculture in rural communities is something Tirlán “takes very seriously”, Mr Bergin said, with dairy being the “standout enterprise” from a return point of view.

“You have to think of who the money goes to: It goes to families who live down country roads; they are excellent SMEs, they measure what they spend and they spend it locally, and they invest wisely.

“The whole fabric of how we collect product, pay our farmers €2bn for that product, and then how they spend that money — majority of it in local and rural areas — is massive.”

Policy

Mr Bergin added that farmers are “fantastic technologists, animal managers, and they produce a product that’s as good as anybody else in the world, if not better”.

“We need to recognise them for that. There’s a challenge in terms of the bovine and the production of methane, but there’s also a challenge around food security.”

He stressed that in the formulation of policy, there must be balance and that “if farmers are to change and transition, not alone do they need to know what they’re transitioning from, but it’s really important they know what they’re transitioning to”.

“We have seen from other countries the opportunities that exist and the incredibly central role that our farmers will play in that whole sustainability equation for the future but unfortunately here, the policy formulation on the positive side has come later than the policy formulation on the constrained side,” said Mr Bergin.

“The human stress that is causing at farm level is really unacceptable and should not have happened, in my view.”