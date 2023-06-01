Launch of Growing Organics Monitor Farm Programme

The first of the Growing Organics Monitor Farm Programme walks will take place on Friday, June 2 at 12pm on the farm of Jason Stanley, Errill, Portlaoise, County Laois. Jason farms with his wife Grace, son Jacob, and parents George and Shirley.

Minister of State Pippa Hackett said: “I’d like to express my sincere gratitude to all those farmers who have been so generous in hosting organic farm walks over the past number of years, and I’m really looking forward to learning from our new monitor farmers over the course of this programme.”

The walks aim to increase the level of knowledge and advice available to existing and new organic farmers.

The Stanley's family farm comprises of 78 hectares of grass and tillage. The family converted to organic farming in 2011, and since then, they have built up the stocking rate of the farm and along with supplying oats to Flahavans and organic seed barley to Boortmalt, they have become entirely self-sufficient for their own feed requirements and don’t buy in any concentrate feeds for the sheep.

The protein source for the sheep ration comes from the beans grown on the farm and Jason is “delighted that the beans have been able to replace the need to purchase organic soya bean meal”.

Soil fertility is very important to Jason, he takes soil samples every two to three years and maximises the organic manures produced on the farm by prioritising the fields that are most in need of it. He also imports dairy sludge from Tirlán in Ballyragget and spreads lime to maintain the farm's soil fertility.

Growing of winter forage crops on the farm is an important source of feed and it especially helps to finish the later lambs over the winter period which allows him to have a steady supply of lambs for slaughter.

The farm walk will cover the benefits of forage crops and multi-species grasses, growing organic tillage crops, markets for organic produce, organic system financials, maintaining soil structure and fertility, water quality, and health and safety.