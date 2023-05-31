The planned dairy reduction scheme, is it a runner?

What came to light this week was the revelation that a modelling document of how a dairy reduction scheme might work was circulated within the Department of Agriculture earlier this year.

The figure of €3,000 per cow has been touted, with the model suggesting 65,000 dairy cows being taken out of the system each year from 2024 to 2026 as a measure to assist in the reduction of methane emissions from agriculture. Industry, co-ops, representative organisations and the Department of Agriculture came together over the past few years to form the Dairy Vision Group and as part of the 19 recommendations issued by the group, a dairy reduction scheme was proposed.

As such, the new information that has come to light this week is that, presumably, the Department of Agriculture is considering that recommendation with some level of seriousness, and that figures on the funding required for the scheme and the number of animals that may be culled under the scheme were formulated for the purpose of the model. The pressures on dairy farmers, and indeed all farmers, are immense and perhaps greater now than at any time in the past.

Farmers are dealing with economic pressures, and scaling up as a method of securing the viability of the farming operation isn’t tenable in the vast majority of instances for a host of reasons, not least including inaccessibility to land, inaccessibility of labour, and farmers already running at the limits of their physical and mental capacity.

Read More Survey shows farmers starting to get on board with nitrates rule changes

Farmers are dealing with the vagaries of weather, an exponential increase in the amount of regulations, the imposition of restrictions on production including this year's changes to the nitrates regulations.

For some, the scheme will be welcome and will give an off-ramp to allow them to exit with dignity and a degree of financial security. For farmers to determine whether any such scheme is a viable option for them, they will need to look within their own farm to assess whether the scheme stacks up or not. For older farmers who are less financially dependent on farm income, say as a result of State or private pension income coming on stream, such a scheme may present an ideal transition.

For others who recognise that the investment needed to bring their farmyards and infrastructure up to spec or who are suffering from ill health, they may also be tempted to opt for such a scheme. Other farmers who have significant borrowings, or for instance have a requirement to draw significant income from the farm to support a young family might not have the financial capacity to accept such a scheme.

The taxation treatment of the payment-to-exit scheme will also have a bearing on the uptake. Where a farmer is exposed to income tax at 52% on the receipt of such compensation then the attractiveness of the proposition is of course significantly eroded.

In the past, other schemes rolled out in differing sectors, such as that for Post Masters and for Fishing Boat decommissioning, allowed for elements of compensation to be taxed as capital gains rates of 33% rather than marginal rates of income tax which would exceed 52% when including PRSI and USC.

Yet other schemes brought about total exemption from tax on certain payments, such as the tax-free disposal of entitlements by lessors of entitlements as a part of the reshuffle of the single farm payment at the time, and the seven-year exemption from capital gains tax to encourage investors to invest in residential property in certain periods spanning 2011 and 2014. The tax treatment of how such compensation is to be regarded is within the gift of the Government via the Minister for Finance as much as the introduction of the scheme is within the gift of the Minister for Agriculture.

Dairy farmers have a relatively good grasp of the challenges facing them between now and 2030. The unknowns are known so to speak. For example, dairy farmers are acutely conscious that the nitrates derogation allowing for relatively higher stocking rates may be withdrawn or reduced in scope which will lead to a direct cut in the amount of stock a farmer will be able to carry.

The great unknowns, though, are the changes that will be foisted upon farmers beyond 2030, including the prospect of other farming enterprises into which exiting dairy farmers will wish to switch. The capacity of farmers to buy or rent their way out of trouble is almost non-existent as farmland rent and sale prices have increased out of reach of all but the most ardent.

The demand for farmland from changes in land use policies such as rewetting, forestry and solar farms and by non-farmer owners will reduce the pool of land for what is currently standard farming practice.

Will farmers who stick it out and not take the reduction scheme come to regret their decision to stick with it when the hurdles become higher and higher? On the flip side, will those who remain within dairying reap the benefits, when the increased world population marries with an eventual recognition of premium quality natural food?

Clarity will presumably come later in the year on the terms of the scheme but not, I expect, as regards the outlook for farmers and the sectors they operate in.