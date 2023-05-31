19.5-acre land parcel in Clare makes €14,900 an acre

At GVM Auctioneers’ Limerick City office last Thursday, a 19.5-acre parcel of land was auctioned in lots, with satisfactory results.

The man with the gavel on the day was Tom Crosse and this was always going to be an interesting auction. With many of the larger parcels of land grabbing the headlines for high prices, this was a good opportunity to get an insight into seeing how the market in Munster for smaller parcels of land might be faring.