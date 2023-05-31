70-acre quality grass farm for auction in Kilkenny

Friday, June 30 at 3pm will see the public auction of an attractive and substantial holding at the Clubhouse Hotel in Kilkenny City.

The property being auctioned by Kilkenny-based Ed Donohue of Donohue Town and Country is a 70-acre farm in the townland of Powerswood, just 9km south of Thomastown, 7km from the cinematically pretty town of Inistioge and 25km from the Marble City itself.

The farm is a high-class grassland farm, all in one block and divided into several well-proportioned divisions. According to the selling agents, the lands are well-drained in a convenient layout, with good-quality fencing and natural hedgerow boundaries.

An internal laneway from the public road serves almost every part of the farm. Area Aid entitlements are included.

The derelict farmhouse, if renovated, could provide an additional source of income.

There is a good collection of outbuildings — also of high quality and these include a three-span loose shed, cattle crush and collecting facilities, a two-span slatted unit, a three-span slatted unit, four-span silage shed, dungstead and four-span silage pit.

There is also a derelict traditional-style farmhouse. This latter asset presents a number of options for the next owners, possibly as a source of income, with a number of towns and village being within commutable distance.

The auction represents an opportunity to purchase a substantial amount of high-quality acres in one block. In the current climate of many farmers seeking to increase their acreage so as to offset their nitrates, as well as the still-thriving dairying sector, this opportunity will be seen as such by a number of parties in this aesthetically charming and highly productive part of the country.

According to selling agent Ed Donohue, it’s a farm that could be used for a number of agricultural or equestrian uses.

“It’s going to make a really good outside farm for someone,” Mr Donohue said. “It’s a really fine-quality grass farm.”

The price guide is €10,000 to €12,000/acre — certainly not an overly ambitious guide but as in all auctions, what counts is not where you start, but where you finish.