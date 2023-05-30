Over 128,000 applications to BISS and other area-based schemes

128,712 farmers have applied online for the new Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and other area-based schemes before the May 29 deadline.

Describing it as a "significant milestone" in the first year of the new CAP, this application made by farmers is "the cornerstone of all the area-based schemes" run by the Department of Agriculture, Minister Charlie McConalogue said.