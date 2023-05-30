Over 128,000 applications to BISS and other area-based schemes

128,712 farmers have applied online for the new Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and other area-based schemes before the May 29 deadline.
Describing it as a "significant milestone" in the first year of the new CAP, this application made by farmers is "the cornerstone of all the area-based schemes" run by the Department of Agriculture, Minister Charlie McConalogue said.
There were 124,664 applications to the BISS, 124,664 to the Complementary Redistribution Income Support for Sustainability scheme, 121,603 to the Eco Scheme, and 117,546 to the Areas of Natural Constraints scheme.
"I am particularly pleased with the update on the Eco Scheme, with over 96% of farmers choosing to participate. This demonstrates farmers’ willingness to undertake actions that are beneficial for the climate and the environment," Mr McConalogue said.
"It is really positive that so many farmers have applied before the deadline," he added.
Applications will be accepted after the May 29 closing date, however, there will be a 1% per day penalty.
Farmers and advisors are reminded that the deadline for the transfer of payment entitlements has been extended until midnight on June 14.