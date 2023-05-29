Top prizes for Mayo families in Aurivo Milk Quality Awards

The 16th annual Aurivo Milk Quality Awards took place recently. 


The Aurivo Milk Supplier of the Year award was presented to Mayo dairy farmer Michael Gordon, who operates a family-run dairy farm in Crossmolina. Picture: James Connolly

Mon, 29 May, 2023 - 10:21
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Two Co Mayo farm families have taken the top prizes at the 16th annual Aurivo Milk Quality Awards.

The Aurivo Milk Supplier of the Year award was presented to Co Mayo dairy farmer Michael Gordon, who operates a family-run dairy farm in Crossmolina. 

Mr Gordon was recognised by judges for his "dedication to animal welfare, excellent milk quality, and sustainable farming practices".

He has been farming in Crossmolina since 1998. He converted from beef to dairying in 2018 and now milks 75 crossbred cows on 50 hectares. 

His wife Ita and their children Emily, Kevin, Ciara, and Aoife are all involved in the farm. 

Mr Gordon will now represent Aurivo at the National Dairy Council and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards which sets out to celebrate the best milk suppliers in Ireland.

In addition to the overall award, Mr Gordon received the Excellence in Udder Health award. He credits his success in this category to the "continuous and close monitoring of his herd’s cell count". 

He utilises data available to eliminate the spread of infection, by using culture and sensitivity testing to ensure cows receive the correct treatment and reduce the use of antibiotics on farm.

Champion of Sustainability

Also taking home a top prize was Dolan Farming Ltd, a fifth-generation family farm in Hollymount run by Louis, his wife Bernie, and their son David.

They were recognised for their "continuous focus on sustainability and the farm’s low emission trajectory" at this year’s awards.


Dolan Farming Ltd is a fifth-generation family farm in Hollymount run by Louis, his wife Bernie, and their son David. Through their Champion in Sustainability award, they were recognised for their "continuous focus on sustainability and the farm’s low emission trajectory". Picture: James Connolly

Mr Dolan credits the Champion of Sustainability award to their focus on crossbreeding to produce high protein and fat output, which allows them to have less reliance on feed. 

The family has also reduced the use of nitrogen on the farm by using protected urea and 30% of their grazing platform has clover included and they hope to increase this year-on-year. 

Other sustainable farming practices utilised by the Dolans include rainwater harvesting and biological pest control by way of owl boxes.

Chief executive of Aurivo Donal Tierney acknowledged the "huge commitment" to quality and standard of the winning dairy farmer entrants. 

There were eight award winners this year, "who exemplify commitment to the highest quality of milk supply for both liquid and manufacturing milk", Mr Tierney added.


Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

