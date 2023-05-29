'Number of months' wait for forgotten farmer supports

It will be a "number of more months" before supports are brought forward for the cohort of 'forgotten farmers'.

Providing no clear timeline, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that he is "committed to supporting those farmers who find themselves in this situation, through no fault of their own in many cases, and I have committed to addressing this issue".

"We are working on a tailored support package for these farmers and I want to conclude the process as soon as possible," he told the Dáil.

My department has developed a preliminary outline of a proposal to provide support to the forgotten farmer group.

"There are a number of issues to be addressed, for example, the funding required and consistency with public expenditure, before the details of the eligibility requirements and benefits to successful applicants under a scheme can be finalised."

'Forgotten farmers' are those who lost out following the removal of young farmer supports such as Installation Aid due to cuts in public expenditure by the Government following the last recession.

In 2022, Minister McConalogue announced that support for these farmers was forthcoming.

He said that currently, "various options and ways forward" are being looked at by his officials.

'Unacceptable' delays

Speaking this week, Sinn Féin agriculture spokesperson Claire Kerrane said that these farmers have been "repeatedly told that a scheme is coming, yet they are still waiting".

"In recent months especially, we’ve seen kites flown that the details of what was on the table would be made known - this has not happened," Ms Kerrane said.

She said that the delays in introducing the scheme are "unacceptable", and that these farmers have "waited far too long for a solution".

"I understand this is a complex issue and it is essential the department get the details of the scheme right. Setting out the eligibility requirements and getting them right is critical," Ms Kerrane said.

These are farmers who have already lost out financially, they have been left in limbo for years and they have been put in a really vulnerable position, with many left questioning whether they can hang on any longer.

"Details of the scheme must now be provided without delay," she added.

'Action sooner rather than later'

Macra national president Elaine Houlihan and agriculture affairs chairman Liam Hanrahan attended Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s roundtable meeting with farm organisations to discuss policy priorities recently.

Ms Houlihan said that Macra welcomes assurances from the Taoiseach that the forgotten farmers’ issue "will not be left unresolved".

"We were assured in October that a scheme was forthcoming and it has yet to be delivered. What we need to see is the action sooner rather than later," she said after the meeting.

"These forgotten farmers can wait no longer with rising input and energy costs, many investments have been put on hold with the commitments by the minister, the time to deliver meaningful supports for these farmers is now."

It is now more than fifteen years since some of these farmers started out in their farming careers, Macra said, and it is "simply not good enough that the mistakes around the removal of supports have not been rectified".