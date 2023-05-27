Straw volumes under review

Grain and straw production this year is likely to be down compared with 2022, Agriculture, Food and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue revealed in the Dail.

He was replying to Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns, who asked what steps he was taking to address potential shortages.

Minister McConalogue said a shortage of grain internationally is not anticipated and prices have fallen in line with the absence of supply concerns.

He said the majority of straw is sold for bedding with lesser amounts to the mushroom industry and for feeding.

In recent years, he introduced the Straw Incorporation Measure, and despite some strong concerns, there was sufficient straw to meet industry needs.

“I will continue to monitor the situation over the coming months,” he said, noting that early estimates from industry suggest a challenging environment for tillage production this year.

However, the area of crops cannot be confirmed until the Department collates and analyses Basic Income Support Scheme (BISS) data later in the summer.

He said he initiated a new Tillage Incentive Support Scheme last year as an additional support for increasing the area of tillage. It was highly successful and was made available again this year.

But a changed profile with less winter sowings of crops last autumn which are generally higher yielding will likely lead to a decrease in grain and straw production in 2023 compared to 2022.

Minister McConalogue said maintaining the current tillage area with an ambition for further growth is an important strategic objective of the Department.

This is highlighted in the Food Vision 2030 Strategy and more recently in the Climate Action Plan where a target has been set to grow the area under tillage crops to 400,000ha by 2030.

“To achieve this objective, I recently established the Food Vision 2030 Tillage Group, and I hosted its first meeting on May 11.

“This group will bring together all relevant stakeholders to set out a roadmap for the sustainable growth and development of the sector to 2030,” he said.

The Minister said he had tasked the group with providing a detailed plan and recommendations by the end of July with a final plan to be submitted during the final quarter of 2023.