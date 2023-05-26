The vets on the front line helping to guide the way with agri climate issues

Climate issues can feel like a battleground for modern farm vets. The issue has become politically charged and polarised beyond logic or reason, yet with their crucial role in better breeding and animal health, there’s no one better placed to help farmers along the way.

Ellen Hegarty, author of a report entitled, ‘Vetting the Professions for a Climate Changing World’, explained climate change, climate adaptation and climate mitigation are profoundly changing the nature of veterinary practice.

Dr Hegarty surveyed around 300 members of the veterinary professions, including vet nurses and students, in Ireland as part of the Capstone project.

It assessed the attitudes and perceptions of the Irish professionals to climate change, and the support they required to take a proactive role in climate change mitigation and adaptation.

The study looked at food animal agriculture, companion animal care, operating of clinics and hospitals, and how climate change will affect animal health, welfare, disease, housing and nutrition.

It found the Irish veterinary professions want to take a proactive role in the climate, changing the future that they face.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Dr Hegarty, originally from a beef and dairy background in Bantry, explained: “The study found that the many professions want to take a proactive role in the climate change and future that they face. They feel anxiety about climate change. They feel that they’re profoundly lacking in veterinary-relevant climate and environmental education.

“They want relevant climate change education and broader environmental stewardship education, and would welcome guidance, support resources and leadership from relevant stakeholders.

“They believe in their own personal efficacy to make a positive difference, and they believe that they have a number of roles to play in meeting the challenges ahead for humans, animals and the environment.”

But lack of support remains a critical barrier.

“In the surveys, they said they are lacking in guidance, support resources, and leadership,” Dr Hegarty said. “And so what my report recommended was that we need action and leadership at every level of the professions, from [those] working within the profession right up to the the educators, for example, the veterinary college, and then the veterinary nursing education as well. Then also the veterinary representative bodies, and also the veterinary council.

“Vets said they absolutely wanted climate and environmental education to be part of their core degree education.

“Continuing education was the most popular choice for the delivery of education or climate change. And that makes sense, because qualified vets obviously aren’t in college anymore.”

As some of the most trusted service providers in contact with farmers, offering fair and balanced advice is another crucial part of the job for vets. But when it comes to dealing with what has become a sensitive topic, many feel it is territory too dangerous to broach.

However, Dr Hegarty explained that vets can begin by modelling positive climate behaviours themselves — for example, by talking about things they are doing in their own personal lives, perhaps getting solar panels or choosing to cycle more.

“By modelling your own behaviours, you’re not telling someone else they have to do it as well, it’s not in any way patronising or preaching,” she said. “At a community level, vets are trusted agents, and they can contribute at a community level as well with their suggestions of positive environmental policies.

“But even by doing something as simple as starting climate conversations, for example, just chatting at the crush side, it can help people take steps in the right direction.

“Sometimes it’s just trying to find that common ground, and it can be something really simple. It doesn’t have to be, ‘Here, Jimmy, I’m going to talk to you about climate now.’ Especially with it being a politically charged topic within farming at the moment.

“And it also doesn’t even have to be presented as a climate conversation; you can have it as a conversation for somebody who’s interested in having better welfare for their animals for example, reproductive and health programmes; having a better bottom line; reducing sea animal losses; improving animal health — all of those things contribute to a more sustainable farm. So you could have a climate conversation without really talking about the climate at all.

“You can let them know that, by the way, along with reducing animal losses, improving your bottom line, you’re actually reducing your own Greenhouse Gas emissions too.

“Vets have a huge role to play in advice around animal health and welfare, genetics and nutrition and all of these can contribute not only to improvements at farm level, but also improvements in farm emissions.”