Transfer of entitlements deadline extended

The deadline has been extended to midnight on June 14.
The deadline for the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and other area-based schemes applications is unchanged at midnight on Monday, May 29.

Thu, 25 May, 2023 - 11:01
Kathleen O'Sullivan

The deadline for the transfer of payment entitlements has been extended to midnight on June 14.

The deadline for the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and other area-based schemes applications is unchanged at midnight on Monday, May 29.

The department said this is to ensure it can process all applications under these schemes as efficiently as possible.

Farmers and advisors are urged to avail of the extension to the deadline for the transfer of entitlements to ensure the new procedure for transfers and confirmation signatures is completed and signed by the designated person.

BISS

With around 100,000 BISS applications submitted so far, farmers who have not yet applied are urged to do so before the looming deadline.

"When you consider the importance of direct payments to farm income; the new application infrastructure; and multiple new schemes this year; it’s key farmers get their applications in on time," Irish Farmers' Association deputy president Brian Rushe said.

"Next Monday is the deadline not only for BISS but a range of other schemes too - including the Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers, the National Reserve, and Areas of Natural Constraints.

"I’d encourage farmers, particularly those submitting applications themselves, to double check that applications aren’t still on the AgFood.ie system in draft format."

<p>Speaking this week, Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association deputy president Denis Drennan said that urgent issues and challenges are "queued out the door, down the road, and around the corner". </p>

Nature restoration and Brexit fund top agenda at farm organisation meeting with Government

READ NOW
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

