'Huge impact of agri activity across rural economy': Tirlán generated €5.5bn in 2022 

A new economic impact study by independent consultants EY shows that Tirlán generated economic activity of €5.5bn in 2022.

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Agribusiness and technology.

The results of the assessment were announced this week at Tirlán's first annual general meeting, which follows the formal creation of Tirlán last year, arising from the acquisition of the remaining 40% of Glanbia Ireland from Glanbia plc.

The total economic activity of €5.5bn in 2022 was generated through revenue, expenditure across production, employment activities, and, in particular, the record milk and grain prices which saw over €2bn paid to more than 5,000 farm families, Tirlán said.

The study shows that Tirlán supports 19,200 direct and indirect jobs spread throughout the company’s operations in 17 counties and rural communities of Ireland.

This total figure includes over 2,230 people directly employed by Tirlán at its 11 processing facilities, 52 agri-branches, offices, and farm advisory network, with an additional 6,700 people employed in the farm supplier base.

The remainder of the indirect jobs are located across a range of different parts of the economy such as logistics, retail, and machinery sales.

The report also highlights the scale of Tirlán’s capital investments, with €90m spent in 2022 to upgrade facilities across the business.

The €90m capital expenditure figure also includes a contribution towards the investment in the €200m continental cheese facility, Ireland’s largest ever dairy investment, that is under construction in South Kilkenny with partners Royal A-Ware and due to be commissioned early next year.

Impact of agri activity

Speaking at the annual general meeting, Tirlán chairman John Murphy said that the economic impact study "sets out the scale of Tirlán’s economic contribution, employment footprint, and role in both national and rural economies".

"Its importance is demonstrated by the fact that for every €1 Tirlán earns in revenue, €1.80 is generated in the wider economy," Mr Murphy said.

"The EY study demonstrates the huge impact of agricultural activity across the rural economy, it is a tribute to our farmers as excellent business people and technical managers – something that our policymakers should not take for granted."

Tirlán chief executive Jim Bergin said there is a "great responsibility" on policymakers, co-op leaders, and farmers "to work positively together".

"We are determined to identify the opportunities to protect this great industry and to ensure the sustainability of our farm families into the future," he added.

Tirlán is Ireland’s largest farmer-owned food and nutrition business.

It exports to over 100 countries, with its portfolio including many of Ireland’s best-known Irish brands such as Avonmore, Kilmeaden, Premier, Wexford, and GAIN Animal Nutrition.